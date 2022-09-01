NEWBERRY, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves women's soccer team claimed their first victory of the season by topping Lees-McRae 1-0. The Wolves and Bobcats got off to a late start due to lightning in the Newberry area. Despite the delay, the Wolves got off to a great start in the match, taking seven shots to the Bobcats' four shots in the first half of the game. Both the Wolves' goalkeeper Kaylee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.) and Bobcats' goalkeeper Mallory Roughton recorded one save in the first half.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO