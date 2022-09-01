Read full article on original website
Wolves Claim First Victory of Season Over Bobcats
NEWBERRY, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves women's soccer team claimed their first victory of the season by topping Lees-McRae 1-0. The Wolves and Bobcats got off to a late start due to lightning in the Newberry area. Despite the delay, the Wolves got off to a great start in the match, taking seven shots to the Bobcats' four shots in the first half of the game. Both the Wolves' goalkeeper Kaylee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.) and Bobcats' goalkeeper Mallory Roughton recorded one save in the first half.
Wolves Close Out Newberry Invitational With Pair of Wins
Newberry, SC: The Newberry College volleyball team (5-3, 0-0 SAC) closed out the Newberry College Volleyball Invitational with a pair of wins versus the University of West Alabama Tigers and the Southern Wesleyan University Warriors. The Wolves jumped out to a quick 3-0 thanks to errors from the Tigers and...
Wolves Open 2022 Campaign With 40-6 Win Over Allen
NEWBERRY, S.C. -- The defending South Atlantic Conference champions got off to a roaring start to their 2022 campaign as the Newberry College Wolves (1-0) upended their in-state for Alen University (0-1) by a final score of 40-6 at Setzler Field on Saturday, September 3. The Wolves were led in...
