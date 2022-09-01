Read full article on original website
Biker flips on K-99, seriously injured
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries Sunday after crashing into a ditch in northern Lyon County. Emporia Fire Department Capt. Jesse Taylor said Monday that first responders were called to K-99 and Road 370 shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Masters wanted by Crime Stoppers
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking a woman with outstanding warrants. Adena Masters, 26, is wanted for “failure to abide.” Court records show she pleaded no guilty to three drug counts in August 2020, then failed to appear for a diversion review hearing in February 2021. If you...
Well-known Council Grove coach, teacher treasures lifetime calling at the racetrack
Folks in her hometown acknowledge “Mrs. Birzer” for coaching cheerleading and track, being a substitute teacher, and “just another mom.”. But with school already in session this fall, she won’t be found in a classroom or coaching. At Thoroughbred racetracks, Bonnie Birzer is making a name...
Area school cross country roundup
Area cross-country programs hit the courses last week, competing in a variety of meets. The Northern Heights, Chase County and Hartford boys varsity teams showed out, finishing in the top five at their respective invitationals. Northern Heights.
Drought map - 9.5.22
Cookouts on Labor Day, or even a bit later, should be no problem in the Emporia area. As lon…
Emporia boys soccer begins Titan Classic with win
The Emporia High School boys soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-2 win over Wichita Heights at the Titan Classic in Wichita on Monday morning. “It’s always tough to get up and play an early game and given that we had to travel to Wichita, you could say your body is out of routine,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “We tried to adapt to it as much as possible by having early morning practices but the reality is there’s always a difficulty doing that and we did fairly well for the most part, but there’s some things that we definitely need to improve on.”
Emporia cross country compete at Manhattan Invite on Saturday
The Emporia High School cross country team competed at the Manhattan Invite on Saturday in Manhattan. The girls did not field a full varsity team but had a few individual runners led by junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished fifth with a time of 20:56.4.
Dry week expected, but drought easing
Cookouts on Labor Day, or even a bit later, should be no problem in the Emporia area. As long as you're careful with fire. Sunshine and pleasant weather is expected every day this week. The only thing affecting that could be patchy fog in the Flint Hills Monday night and Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to about one mile.
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... Dynamic Discs for hosting this week’s PDGA World Championships. It’s always amazing to see an influx of...
Emporia State cross country teams finish top three at JK Gold Classic
In the opening race of the 2022 cross country season, the Emporia State women placed second and the men third at the JK Gold Classic hosted by Wichita State. Freshman Tayler Williams was the top placer for the Emporia State women with a tenth-place finish at the RAFT Golf Course in Augusta. All six Hornet women placed in the top 25 out of the 46 runners entered in the race.
Northern Heights girls xc
Area cross-country programs hit the courses last week, competing in a variety of meets. The …
ESU soccer splits two weekend matches in North Dakota
The Emporia State soccer team split two matches over the weekend, including a 5-1 win over Minot State in Minot, N.D. on Sunday. The Hornets jumped on the board early as Mackenzie Dimarco and Hannah Woolery combined for the first two of three records set in the match. Dimarco scored her 39th career goal while Woolery got her 15th career assist as Emporia State went up 1-0 just 2:54 into the match.
ESU volleyball tops Southeastern Oklahoma over the weekend
The Emporia State volleyball team went 1-3 in four matches at the Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma Christian Tournament over the weekend. The team split two matches on Saturday, ending with a four-set win over Southeastern Oklahoma, 23-25, 28-26, 25-18, 29-27.
Emporia Knows Disc Golf: Kohlmeier and Atchison represent hometown during PDGA Pro Worlds
Two Emporia natives are making the city proud on the disc golf course — competing in the Open Professional Division at the PDGA World Championships. Cade Kohlmeier, 20, of Emporia has been a PDGA member since 2021 and has earned a 941 rating in his 16 career events. He started playing disc golf only a few years ago — and immediately fell in love with the sport.
Thousand and more gather 'Halfway to Everywhere'
The third annual Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival on Saturday gave Emporia the look and feel of Coachella in Kansas. Thirty-five bands, a flock of food trucks, and an expansive art market provided a worthy festival feel. Festival organizer Hank Osterhaut exulted over the large crowds enjoying concerts on the...
Property tax hearing set for Wednesday
The Emporia City Commission will finalize the city’s budget following an 11 a.m. public hearing regarding property taxes Wednesday at the Municipal Courtroom. In July, the commission set the cap on the mill levy to 45 mills, with the lowest proposed budget coming in at 42.80 mills. Finance director Janet Harrouff told commissioners at that time that the city has been maintaining the mill levy at 42 mills for several years, which has led to the city falling short in other areas.
Bloom House Youth Services to host Art Attack
Bloom House Youth Services will launch its first major fundraising event of 2022 this month. Art Attack will feature local artists, food trucks, music and a silent auction, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Emporia Arts Center. Tickets are $20 per person if purchased before the event, $25 per person if purchased the day of, and $15 for youth under 18. All proceeds will go directly to Bloom House Youth Services.
Leave the Couch at Home and Read with the Library
The Emporia Public Library invites the community to visit its September StoryWalk featuring the children’s picture book, “He Came with the Couch,” written and illustrated by David Slonim. The StoryWalk will be available through the month of September in store windows on Commercial Street between 6th and...
