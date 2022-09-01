The Emporia High School boys soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-2 win over Wichita Heights at the Titan Classic in Wichita on Monday morning. “It’s always tough to get up and play an early game and given that we had to travel to Wichita, you could say your body is out of routine,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “We tried to adapt to it as much as possible by having early morning practices but the reality is there’s always a difficulty doing that and we did fairly well for the most part, but there’s some things that we definitely need to improve on.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO