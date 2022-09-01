Read full article on original website
KOMU
VIDEO: Portion of Hinkson Creek Trail to close through November
A section of the Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed starting Sept. 6. There will be a road detour until mid-November.
KOMU
UTV crash in Gasconade County leaves 3 teenagers injured
GASCONADE COUNTY − Three teenagers were injured after a UTV overturned in Gasconade County over the weekend. The crash happened on Stolpe Bottom Road around 2:25 p.m. Sunday. A 13-year-old female from Hermann was driving the UTV when she failed to negotiate a turn, according to a highway patrol...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
KOMU
Missourians enjoy Labor Day traveling despite traffic, gas prices
COLUMBIA - More people are on Missouri’s roads this holiday weekend. “There’s a lot of traffic,” truck driver Kevin Anderson said. “It’s almost like rush hour all the way from Kansas City up to Columbia, and we’ve been driving all the way from Oklahoma.”
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were investigating after a body was found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Friday morning. The post Highway patrol investigating after body found along Interstate 70 near Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries in Morgan County
MORGAN - A crash in Morgan County left one person dead and another with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Missouri State Route 5, 0.3 miles north of Route MM. Kansas City resident Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, was traveling southbound on Route 5 when he...
KCTV 5
Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
krcgtv.com
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
firesideguard.com
Centralia woman injured in crash
A two-vehicle crash the afternoon of September 1, left two people, one a Centralia-area woman, seriously injured. Approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route C and Audrain County Road 232 Sam Cramer of Columbia was driving south on Rt. C, when according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, the grey 2014 Toyota Camry he was driving crossed the center line and hit Andrea Kilbourn’s red 2002 Chevy Blazer head-on as Kilbourn was driving north.
KOMU
Columbia City Council to discuss water utility rate increases at Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will go over 2023 fiscal year budget amendments in Tuesday's meeting. One topic on the agenda will be proposed increases to utility rates for water. According to the agenda, the average customer would see approximately a $2 per month increase in their bill. Amended fees...
Four-year-old dies in rollover crash in Morgan County
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route W Saturday afternoon. The post Four-year-old dies in rollover crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Two people seriously injured in head-on crash on Route C
AUDRAIN COUNTY − Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Audrain County Thursday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route C at Audrain Road 232. Columbia resident Sam Cramer, 26, was traveling south on Route C and crossed the center line. His vehicle struck Centralia resident Andrea Kilbourn's vehicle head on, according to a highway patrol crash report.
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
