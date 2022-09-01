ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas

Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising

Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?

The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
Texas Dove Hunting Season Is About To Start.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants you to know about zone boundaries and more so that you have a great Dove hunting season in 2022 & 2023 as boundaries and laws are subject to change from year to year. Below are some specifics you need to know about Zone...
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd

The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
As School Starts, Take A Few Tips From The DPS.

With the start of a new school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has a few tips for drivers to keep everyone safe around school zones and neighborhoods. First, drivers should use extra caution in and around school zones and neighborhoods. Know Texas laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when you’re driving.
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book

They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
