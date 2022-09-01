Read full article on original website
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas
Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
Beware Your Texas Electric Plan May Control Your Thermostat
Power problems are an ongoing issue in Texas. We all remember when the grid completely failed during the winter of 2021. People froze to death in their homes. This past summer, temperatures soared to the highest levels in history in many parts of Texas. There were definitely times when the...
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
You Don’t Have to Drive to Utah to Experience A Great Salt Lake
We've all heard of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. The Bible is full of stories about The Dead Sea in Israel. Until recently, I was unaware that Texas has it's own Great Salt Lake. It's called La Sal Del Ray or "The King's Salt". This incredible inland lake sits...
Drought Unearths Huge Dinosaur Tracks In Texas River Bed
How would you like to be walking around one day and find dinosaur tracks? Thanks to the Texas drought, that has pretty much happened, but in an area well known for it's dinosaur discoveries. While we've had some rainy weather lately in Lubbock and across Texas, we all know that...
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record
Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
Texas Dove Hunting Season Is About To Start.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants you to know about zone boundaries and more so that you have a great Dove hunting season in 2022 & 2023 as boundaries and laws are subject to change from year to year. Below are some specifics you need to know about Zone...
Get Ready for Fall With These 15 Texas-Made Decorations and Home Goods
As the weather slowly cools off and the leaves start to turn brown, you know fall is on the way. The official first day of fall is only one month away, which means it’s time to gather up all those decorations and refresh your collection with some new purchases.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
Why Are ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Suddenly Popping Up in Texas Schools?
The first day of school is always full of new things. There are new teachers, new clothes, new backpacks and a new start. In many public schools in Texas this school year there's something else that's new: "In God We Trust" signs. There are a lot of passionate people who...
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
As School Starts, Take A Few Tips From The DPS.
With the start of a new school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has a few tips for drivers to keep everyone safe around school zones and neighborhoods. First, drivers should use extra caution in and around school zones and neighborhoods. Know Texas laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when you’re driving.
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Cheers, Texas! Crown Royal Has Made a Bottle Just For Dallas Cowboy Fans
Here in the great state of Texas, there are a couple of things you just better respect when talking about us. The Dallas Cowboys, also known as America’s team, are bigger than the Beatles and Beyoncé put together. So when someone pays tribute to the team we love (even when we hate 'em sometimes), it gets our attention.
