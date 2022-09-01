Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
fox26houston.com
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
fox26houston.com
Northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway at Old Foltin Road shut down following crash involving motorcycle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash is located at 11899 State Highway 249 at Old Foltin Road. Gonzalez said two people were riding a motorcycle when it...
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
fox26houston.com
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
fox26houston.com
Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road. Law enforcement officers from various...
37-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a fatal crash was reported in 3800 South Loop West on Thursday afternoon. The officials stated that a 37-year-old pedestrian died in the hit-and-run accident.
fox26houston.com
Driver fled after hitting boy, 12, with autism who wandered from home: HCSO
A driver fled after hitting a 12-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home on Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. The boy was found in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road and taken to the hospital. Around that time, the sheriff’s office says,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN PLUM GROVE
Just after 11 pm Saturday night Liberty County received a call for a single vehicle crash on County Road 5102, in the Plum Grove area. Plum Grove Fire responded along with Plum Grove Police, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. The first Liberty County unit arrived to find two persons in the vehicle non-responsive. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the male passenger in his 40s was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say the Nissan pickup turned off County Road 5107 onto County Road 5102 and rapidly accelerated. The truck left the roadway into the ditch and struck a culvert. Smith towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The deceased victim is being transported to Beaumont for an autopsy. DPS is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
fox26houston.com
At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
KBTX.com
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
fox26houston.com
$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash. Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
fox26houston.com
Sheriff claims reports of gunshots at WiIlowbrook Mall are 'unfounded'
HOUSTON - Several reports were made about gunshots at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there appear to be no threats at this time. The sheriff said via Twitter that deputies initially got a call about someone hearing gunshots at the mall, but it appears the report was unfounded and no injuries were reported.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
