Bellefontaine faces Riverside in high school and middle school volleyball
The Bellefontaine varsity volleyball team beat Riverside in 4 sets Saturday (23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17). Latoya Rogan led the Chiefs defensively tallying 39 digs. Lily Palmer was 21/22 serving with 24 assists. Kelsie Snapp had 22 digs and 25 kills. Taylor Banta chipped in with 13 kills, 9 digs, and 3 aces.
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Best Damn Band In The Land's (TBDBITL) halftime show "Buckeye Jazz Cafe" wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.
Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday
Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
Shelley Kay Beaty
Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Ohio community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
Thelma I. Price
Thelma I. Price, 89, of Belle Center, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. She was born in Lakeview, Ohio on May 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Floyde and Ruth Stratton. On January 24, 1949, Thelma married David...
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
