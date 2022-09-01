Chillicothe – A local Ross County Reality says it’s time to close the doors and say goodbye to the business but not the connections. Kear Realty, Inc. located at 29 South Paint Street in Chillicothe posted at the end of August that it will be taking its place in Chillicothe’s history as Judy Conklin, Broker, retires and they will close the office on September 30, 2022.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO