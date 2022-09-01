Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Best Damn Band In The Land's (TBDBITL) halftime show "Buckeye Jazz Cafe" wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday
Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: OVERREACTIONS
As we head throughout this 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season, I will be compiling and explaining away my takes after seeing some WILD OVERREACTIONS to the game. These will mostly come from takes, emotions, and thoughts I see or hear during the games or immediately following games. On Saturday...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peakofohio.com
High school and youth soccer from Saturday
The Benjamin Logan Girls Soccer team dropped a tough game against Allen East Saturday afternoon by a score of 2-1. Scoring for the Lady Raiders was Alanna Gibson off of an assist from Kate Gulick. Allie Henault had 8 saves on the day. The Lady Raiders fall to 1-3-1 on the season and will continue conference play at home next Wednesday against Bellefontaine with a kickoff of 5:30.
diehardsport.com
Star Ohio State WR Injured, Set To Miss Several Weeks
Ohio State star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba took a bit hit in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame that forced him to miss some time. Smith-Njigba, one of the top players in college football, is expected to miss a game or two. The Buckeyes have a couple cupcakes before facing Wisconsin on Sept 24th.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – 72-Year-Old Business Retires Forever
Chillicothe – A local Ross County Reality says it’s time to close the doors and say goodbye to the business but not the connections. Kear Realty, Inc. located at 29 South Paint Street in Chillicothe posted at the end of August that it will be taking its place in Chillicothe’s history as Judy Conklin, Broker, retires and they will close the office on September 30, 2022.
peakofohio.com
Shelley Kay Beaty
Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
peakofohio.com
Thelma I. Price
Thelma I. Price, 89, of Belle Center, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. She was born in Lakeview, Ohio on May 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Floyde and Ruth Stratton. On January 24, 1949, Thelma married David...
247Sports
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
Fire in attic of Westerville home started by lightning strike
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
peakofohio.com
Barbara A. Stewart
Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Comments / 0