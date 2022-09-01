ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

peakofohio.com

Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday

Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: OVERREACTIONS

As we head throughout this 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season, I will be compiling and explaining away my takes after seeing some WILD OVERREACTIONS to the game. These will mostly come from takes, emotions, and thoughts I see or hear during the games or immediately following games. On Saturday...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

High school and youth soccer from Saturday

The Benjamin Logan Girls Soccer team dropped a tough game against Allen East Saturday afternoon by a score of 2-1. Scoring for the Lady Raiders was Alanna Gibson off of an assist from Kate Gulick. Allie Henault had 8 saves on the day. The Lady Raiders fall to 1-3-1 on the season and will continue conference play at home next Wednesday against Bellefontaine with a kickoff of 5:30.
LOGAN, OH
diehardsport.com

Star Ohio State WR Injured, Set To Miss Several Weeks

Ohio State star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba took a bit hit in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame that forced him to miss some time. Smith-Njigba, one of the top players in college football, is expected to miss a game or two. The Buckeyes have a couple cupcakes before facing Wisconsin on Sept 24th.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – 72-Year-Old Business Retires Forever

Chillicothe – A local Ross County Reality says it’s time to close the doors and say goodbye to the business but not the connections. Kear Realty, Inc. located at 29 South Paint Street in Chillicothe posted at the end of August that it will be taking its place in Chillicothe’s history as Judy Conklin, Broker, retires and they will close the office on September 30, 2022.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
peakofohio.com

Shelley Kay Beaty

Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
CRESTVIEW, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Thelma I. Price

Thelma I. Price, 89, of Belle Center, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. She was born in Lakeview, Ohio on May 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Floyde and Ruth Stratton. On January 24, 1949, Thelma married David...
BELLE CENTER, OH
peakofohio.com

Barbara A. Stewart

Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, OH

