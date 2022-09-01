Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine faces Riverside in high school and middle school volleyball
The Bellefontaine varsity volleyball team beat Riverside in 4 sets Saturday (23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17). Latoya Rogan led the Chiefs defensively tallying 39 digs. Lily Palmer was 21/22 serving with 24 assists. Kelsie Snapp had 22 digs and 25 kills. Taylor Banta chipped in with 13 kills, 9 digs, and 3 aces.
Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday
Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
Shelley Kay Beaty
Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
Barbara A. Stewart
Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
Thelma I. Price
Thelma I. Price, 89, of Belle Center, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. She was born in Lakeview, Ohio on May 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Floyde and Ruth Stratton. On January 24, 1949, Thelma married David...
