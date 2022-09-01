Aspen Public Radio is pleased to announce the hiring of Kaya Williams as the station's newest Edlis Neeson Arts & Culture reporter. She moves into her role starting today. Williams is a local journalist who previously worked at The Snowmass Sun and The Aspen Times. She grew up in Lake Tahoe (Tahoe City), Calif. and graduated from Boston University with a degree in journalism and a minor in history. During her studies, she helped run the arts and multimedia departments for the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Free Press.

