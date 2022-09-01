ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Texas Denied Drivers 9,000 Vanity License Plates

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported that they denied nearly 9,000 requests for personalized license plates in 2021 alone. About 85,000 requests for vanity plates were made in Texas in 2021. That means that over 10% of requests were denied. Here are some of the requests that the...
TEXAS STATE
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight

It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
TEXAS STATE
Texas School District Declines ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Due to Rainbow and Arabic Lettering

A new school policy is going into effect this year that has some people scratching their heads. Back in 2021, the Texas Senate passed Bill 797. It states that a school can display a banner with 'In God We Trust', if the banner is privately donated. I assume this is a separation of Church and State since the school did not spend any money in displaying these banners.
TEXAS STATE
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
TEXAS STATE
WATCH: Live Video of the Battleship Texas Going to Galveston

A very historic event is taking place today in southeast Texas. The Battleship Texas is on the move. This is the last remaining battleship that served both in World War I and World War II, and as of this writing, it's making its way down the Houston Ship Channel. The ship is being towed to Galveston to undergo some $35 million in repairs.
GALVESTON, TX
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
TEXAS STATE
