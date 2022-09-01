ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A rematch of last year’s third-closest U.S. House race taking place this year in CA-27

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (R) and Christy Smith (D) are running in the general election for California’s 27th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Judy Chu (D) is running for re-election in California’s 28th Congressional District because of redistricting.

In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith in the 25th District by 333 votes, making it the third-closest U.S. House race that year. Brianna Lee of LAist said the 2022 race would likely be more competitive because redistricting “jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.” In the June 7 top-two primary, Garcia received 49.6% of the vote and Smith received 35.4%. Republican votes for all candidates in the primary combined for 53.4% of the vote, while Democratic votes combined for 46.6%.

Garcia was first elected to represent California’s 25th Congressional District in May 2020, when he won a special election to succeed Rep. Katie Hill (D). Garcia served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot for 20 years and worked for Raytheon after his retirement. Garcia’s website lists the economy, jobs, taxes, and inflation as his key campaign issues.

Smith served in the California State Assembly from 2018 to 2020. She worked as an analyst at the U.S. Department of Education and founded the Valencia Valley Technological Education Foundation. Smith’s campaign website highlights expanding access to healthcare, improving the quality of public education, and codifying Roe v. Wade as key campaign issues.

The district’s representation shifted party hands multiple times in the past decade, from Stephen Knight (R) to Hill (D) to Garcia (R). Joe Biden (D) won the district by 10.1% in the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District

Incumbent Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R) are running in the general election for Washington’s 8th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Schrier, a pediatrician, was first elected in 2018, winning the open seat by a margin of five percentage points. Before that election, Republicans had represented the 8th District since 1983. Schrier was re-elected in 2020 in one of 37 U.S. House races decided by five percentage points or less.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Nathan Hochman spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Nathan Hochman has spent more than any other Republican. Hochman is running for Attorney General of California in 2022. Hochman raised $3.1 million and spent $2.9 million between Jan. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Simi Valley, CA
Ballotpedia News

Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Judy Chu
Ballotpedia News

Pat Ryan and Joe Sempolinsk win New York congressional special elections

Two special general elections were held for New York’s 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts on August 23, 2022. Pat Ryan (D) won the District 19 special election with 65,943 votes and defeated Marcus Molinaro (R). The special election was called after Antonio Delgado (D) left office to serve as the lieutenant governor of New York on May 25. Delgado served from 2019 to 2022.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Whitmer, Dixon, and five others running in Michigan’s gubernatorial contest

Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Tudor Dixon (R), and five other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Michigan. Whitmer was first elected governor in 2018. She served as a member of the state House from 2001 to 2006 and the state Senate from 2006 to 2015. Whitmer has highlighted her experience as governor, saying she “has created jobs, led the way for business investment, moved dirt to fix the damn roads, and invested in education.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Economy#U S House#Laist#Democratic#Republican#The U S Navy#Raytheon#Healthca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: August 26, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Ballotpedia report provides first-ever comprehensive breakdown of U.S. school board members. A new Ballotpedia report provides objective, comprehensive data about all public school districts in the country. Here’s what we found:. There are 13,194 public school districts in the country. Around 82,423 elected school board members represent those districts.
EDUCATION
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy