Healthline
Dermatologists Share Skin Care Tips for Menopause and Beyond
That may be because it’s one of the biggest biological changes in a menstruating person’s life. For some, finally living period and PMS-free may be a positive thing. On the other hand, the hormonal shifts that bring menopause can also trigger changes in the skin that may not be as welcome.
parentherald.com
How To Get Rid of Undereye Dark Circles in Teenagers?
Bags under the eyes or dark circles are mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes. Such are common as you age because the tissues around the eyes weaken, including a few muscles that support the eyelids. Fat that helps support the eyes can then move into the lower eyelids, which causes them to appear puffy.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Itchy Eyes? Here’s What Your Body’s Trying to Tell You
Is there anything more irritating than itchy eyes? When your eyes are persistently prickly, it's nearly impossible to focus on anything other than stopping the scratchy sensation straight away. But to temper the tickly feeling, you first need to know what's peeving your peepers. Here, experts share seven common causes...
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
Psychiatric Times
COVID-19: A Direct Viral Attack on the Brain
What are the long term psychiatric and neuropsychiatric complications of COVID-19? In his presentation, “Psychiatric Complications of COVID-19” at the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference in San Diego, John J. Miller, MD, explored the broad range of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric effects of COVID-19. “We’ve all...
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
These Anti-Anxiety Bracelets Are Like Wearable Forms of Self-Care
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all have our favorite forms of self-care. We meditate, we do yoga, we go for a run, we read books, we watch sitcoms, we talk to a therapist, we take candlelit baths, we write or doodle, etc. […]
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
Medical News Today
Are night sweats a sign of alcohol withdrawal?
Alcohol can cause night sweats in some people. Night sweats occur because alcohol can affect the nervous system and how the body regulates and senses body temperature, blood pressure, and heart activity. Night sweats may also result from alcohol withdrawal or alcohol intolerance. For people who already experience night sweats,...
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Both oral and inhaled glucocorticoids used for asthma, allergies and other inflammatory conditions may be linked to decreased white matter, which limits connectivity between different regions of the brain, a new study finds.
HealthCentral.com
What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?
Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
Healthline
The Definitive Guide to Acne: Everything You Need to Know for Blemish Care and Beyond￼
Acne is sometimes thought of as an issue for tweens and teens. While it often happens in adolescence, it doesn’t necessarily stop once you’ve blown the candles out on your 20th birthday. Reid Maclellan, MD, a member of the adjunct faculty at Harvard Medical School, says the idea...
intheknow.com
Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting
A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
msn.com
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
Why Keeping A Rocking Chair In Your Home Is Considered Unlucky
Considering a rocking chair for your living room or nursery? Before you invest in that piece of furniture, check out these superstitions about it.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Turns Around To Find 1-Year-Old Painting The Walls Red
If there is one subject that seems to spark more debate than anything, it’s the subject of parenting. We realize that there are many styles of parenting out there, and we are not going to agree at all times. Of course, there is a difference between somebody giving unsolicited...
Allure
Inside the TikTok-Favorite Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
A year or so ago, you may have caught a woman who goes by @Trinidad1967 on your TikTok FYP undergoing a shocking undereye transformation. She dabbed a thin layer of the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx® Eye Temporary Eye Tightener onto a bag beneath one of her eyes, and in less than a minute, the once-loose skin immediately depuffed and smoothed out — as if it never even existed.
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
