Read full article on original website
Related
How Many of Michigan’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
I recently saw a meme on Facebook that listed many tourist attractions in the United States. The object was to see how many you had visited... The most shocking statistic was that the average American had only visited five places on the list. I thought it would be fun to...
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
The Ghost Town and Lighthouse of Bete Grise, Michigan
Bete Grise is called “Ghost Town” by many, sitting along the shores of Lake Superior, far away from everyone and everything else. Bete Grise remains an unincorporated community in Grant Township, way up in the U.P.’s Keweenaw County. The community got its name thanks to a supposed ‘supernatural’ beast that was seen by Native Americans hundreds of years ago: they called it “bete grise” (‘the gray beast’) and the name stuck. A story connected to the ‘gray beast’ says when the Indians burned away nearby blueberry bogs, the smoke that swept across the bay took the shape of the ‘gray beast’.
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
Someone Dumped a Goldfish in Lake Erie and Now It’s a Foot Long
During a recent fish survey in Lake Erie, a footlong goldfish was netted that someone had released into the water. You would think this would go without saying but for those in the cheap seats, DON'T DUMP YOUR PET FISH INTO LAKES AND RIVERS. Most pet fish are not native...
What’s the Difference Between Real ID & Enhanced ID in Michigan?
We usually just carry them around in our wallets or purses and don't give them much thought. Talking about your Michigan driver license. Yeah, most of us call it a driver's license... but that's beside the point. (Pull out your ID and see what it says.) For decades, the design...
Dangerous Lake Michigan Conditions Reported Going Into Labor Day Weekend North of Muskegon
Labor Day weekend is finally here, and it usually is the signal for the last summer hurrahs we may want to throw. We want to get out and enjoy the warmth of summer while the pools and lakes are still tolerable here in Michigan. But, if you're planning to back...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Man Finds Out Saying “It’s Legal, Bro!” Won’t Get You Out Of A Citation
Legalization of marijuana has come with a lot of perks for Michiganders. We're raising record tax revenue, lowering crime, and generally feeling a little more mellow across the board. But, two men in Michigan recently found out that you can be a little TOO chill when it comes to your love of legal marijuana in the mitten state.
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
Abandoned with 33 Graves: The Cemetery Hidden Along the Road in Salem, Michigan
Some people refer to this old graveyard as ‘abandoned’ but I wouldn’t totally say that. It seems to me that it’s more forgotten than deserted. Proof that it’s not forgotten lies in the fresh flags that are placed at the gravestones of a couple of war veterans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hate Long Lines at the Mackinac Bridge: Blame Credit Card Users?
If you've ever attempted to cross the Mackinac Bridge on a busy weekend in the summer, you'll remember the very long lines that drivers often have to deal with to pay the toll to cross between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Maybe that fact would cause you to give the...
Terrifying Michigan TikTok Shows Why You Should Never Touch A Downed Powerline
For the most part, we all know that you shouldn't touch a downed power line. It's dangerous and potentially fatal because you can never truly tell if a power line has electricity running though it unless it's sparking. But just in case you don't believe me, DTE has made this...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
More Vintage Michigan Grocers: 1800s-1950s
I figured it was time for another gallery of old Michigan grocers...you know, the ones that had that small town charm. Back from the late 1800s to the 1950s, small town grocery store visits were eventful and fun. Kids especially would walk in and be faced with all sorts of...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0