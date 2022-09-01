ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost Town and Lighthouse of Bete Grise, Michigan

Bete Grise is called “Ghost Town” by many, sitting along the shores of Lake Superior, far away from everyone and everything else. Bete Grise remains an unincorporated community in Grant Township, way up in the U.P.’s Keweenaw County. The community got its name thanks to a supposed ‘supernatural’ beast that was seen by Native Americans hundreds of years ago: they called it “bete grise” (‘the gray beast’) and the name stuck. A story connected to the ‘gray beast’ says when the Indians burned away nearby blueberry bogs, the smoke that swept across the bay took the shape of the ‘gray beast’.
TRAVEL
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Marquette, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Jelly#Doughnut#Sweetwaters Donut Mill
99.1 WFMK

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

More Vintage Michigan Grocers: 1800s-1950s

I figured it was time for another gallery of old Michigan grocers...you know, the ones that had that small town charm. Back from the late 1800s to the 1950s, small town grocery store visits were eventful and fun. Kids especially would walk in and be faced with all sorts of...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy