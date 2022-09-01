Read full article on original website
Porky-da-pig
4d ago
This bill will not reduce inflation. It will increase it.
Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That’s the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce.
Evers, Michels highlight different issues they believe are top priorities for WI
On this Labor Day, Governor Tony Evers and businessman Tim Michels are capitalizing on President Joe Biden's visit by taking a stance on issues Wisconsinites are concerned about.
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
Environmental groups ask Army Corps of Engineers for review of Line 5 reroute
A group of environmental organizations have sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, calling on the agency to conduct an environmental review for the proposed new segment of Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin. Doing so, the groups argue, will provide an assessment which is independent from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Aug. 29 letter was jointly submitted by Midwest Environmental Advocates, Clean Wisconsin, Honor the Earth, the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter, Wisconsin Green Fire, 350 Wisconsin, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
wpr.org
New DNR program to help state organizations collaborate on climate change goals
Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources is developing a program to help businesses, communities and nonprofits achieve their climate change goals. The Green Tier Charter for Climate Action will create a platform for local and regional organizations to share advice on sustainability initiatives and work together on environmental projects. "You would...
Latest numbers show low Wisconsin unemployment, but businesses still struggle
On this Labor Day, the state of the Wisconsin workforce means a lot of places are struggling to find employees.
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt
Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
seehafernews.com
Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Democrats predict Biden's approval rating will jump after Milwaukee visit
MILWAUKEE — Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, predicts President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Wisconsin will jump after his Labor Day appearance in Milwaukee. "What we've seen everywhere is when the president comes to town and people hear directly from President Biden about the...
Fiscal Facts: Public sector workforce takes a hit
Amid a historically tight labor market, reports from Wisconsin’s largest public employee retirement systems show that between retirements and other exits, state and local employees left their jobs at record rates in 2021. While most of those workers have been replaced, the increase in turnover raises questions about the...
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
drydenwire.com
Joan Beglinger Ends Campaign For Governor, Shifts Support To Tim Michels
Independent candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Joan Beglinger, announced that she will be dropping out of the race and has thrown her support behind the Republican nominee, Tim Michels, according to an email announcement from Beglinger. Announcement. The extent of the corruption in our politics may be the most important lesson...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
wpr.org
As millions of birds migrate across the state, our windows pose a threat
In the next few months, hordes of birds will cloak Wisconsin's skies each night as they head south for winter. Last Tuesday night, more than 48 million birds flew over the state — the peak of this migratory season so far — soaring up to 2,600 feet high.
Minnesota among states weighing California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit...
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
seehafernews.com
Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August. “The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament...
wearegreenbay.com
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
hhhistory.com
The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad
Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
