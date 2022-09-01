ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Porky-da-pig
4d ago

This bill will not reduce inflation. It will increase it.

Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’

Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
Environmental groups ask Army Corps of Engineers for review of Line 5 reroute

A group of environmental organizations have sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, calling on the agency to conduct an environmental review for the proposed new segment of Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin. Doing so, the groups argue, will provide an assessment which is independent from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Aug. 29 letter was jointly submitted by Midwest Environmental Advocates, Clean Wisconsin, Honor the Earth, the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter, Wisconsin Green Fire, 350 Wisconsin, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
New DNR program to help state organizations collaborate on climate change goals

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources is developing a program to help businesses, communities and nonprofits achieve their climate change goals. The Green Tier Charter for Climate Action will create a platform for local and regional organizations to share advice on sustainability initiatives and work together on environmental projects. "You would...
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt

Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
Fiscal Facts: Public sector workforce takes a hit

Amid a historically tight labor market, reports from Wisconsin’s largest public employee retirement systems show that between retirements and other exits, state and local employees left their jobs at record rates in 2021. While most of those workers have been replaced, the increase in turnover raises questions about the...
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
Joan Beglinger Ends Campaign For Governor, Shifts Support To Tim Michels

Independent candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Joan Beglinger, announced that she will be dropping out of the race and has thrown her support behind the Republican nominee, Tim Michels, according to an email announcement from Beglinger. Announcement. The extent of the corruption in our politics may be the most important lesson...
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad

Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
