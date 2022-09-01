Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Divided board discusses short-term rentals in Pinehurst
Short-term home rentals have been an ongoing issue in Pinehurst for several years. Thursday afternoon, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board conducted a public hearing before a standing-room-only crowd considering the status of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. A short-term rental is when an entire house is made available for rent...
jocoreport.com
Pet Hall Opens As Campbell’s First Pet-Friendly On-Campus Residence Hall
BUIES CREEK – Dogs, cats, turtles, ferrets. Even a flying squirrel. Campbell’s on-campus students have tried to sneak many-a-pet into their residence halls over the years, and rarely have they done it successfully. Those students won’t have to hide those animals anymore with the addition of Pet Hall,...
cbs17
Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
sandhillssentinel.com
Home damaged in overnight fire
A family arrived home to find their house on fire Thursday evening. The blaze broke out at the home located in the 700 block of Mimosa Drive inside the Woodlake community near Vass. The residents told firefighters they came home and found the house filled with smoke and realized the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two children in critical condition in Labor Day accident
Labor Day traffic in Southern Pines came to a halt on Monday morning after a Honda Accord slammed into a tree on U.S. 15-501 near Zaxby’s restaurant. The wreck left two children in critical condition and their grandmother injured, according to Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron. Around 8:15...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Bethany Leigh Horne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 41073 Mt Zion Church Rd/loop Rd, Norwood, on 8/23/2022. Kevin Dee Polston (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 130 S Main, Norwood,...
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
montgomeryherald.com
Employer adding major perks for employees
Robert Jordan IV, president/CEO of Jordan Companies, told us that his company’s investing “several million dollars” in a 26-acre park off Hwy. 109 for his employees and their family members. Jordan said, “After the recent purchase of Kellam Manufacturing in Biscoe we now employ over 550 team members in Montgomery County and over 800 throughout our companies, not including the great logging groups that supply us.” He said the park’s a way to reward them for their hard work and service, adding, “We strive to be the best place possible for people to work. You can have the best equipment in the world but if you don’t have good people, nothing happens.” The first structure planned at the park is an 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art daycare center that represents an investment of about $3 million. Why daycare? Jordan said employees and potential employees consistently bring it up as an issue, so the company decided to do something about it.
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
cbs17
3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash on Highway 690 claims life
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 690 outside Vass has claimed the life of a man. The crash happened on Sunday in the area of Charging Charlie Way just inside of Fort Bragg Military Reservation. Emergency units were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a Toyota Tundra...
sandhillssentinel.com
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
A rollover accident outside of Carthage sent one person to the hospital on Friday. The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 24/27 near Myrick Road. The man was traveling toward Carthage when he crossed the centerline and went down an embankment, according to officials on scene. The truck rolled through small pine trees before coming to rest on two wheels at the wood line.
Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket
RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in North Carolina, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
46-year-old found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs, of Lumberton, was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
