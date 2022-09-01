ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Divided board discusses short-term rentals in Pinehurst

Short-term home rentals have been an ongoing issue in Pinehurst for several years. Thursday afternoon, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board conducted a public hearing before a standing-room-only crowd considering the status of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. A short-term rental is when an entire house is made available for rent...
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinehurst, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Home damaged in overnight fire

A family arrived home to find their house on fire Thursday evening. The blaze broke out at the home located in the 700 block of Mimosa Drive inside the Woodlake community near Vass. The residents told firefighters they came home and found the house filled with smoke and realized the...
VASS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Fazio
sandhillssentinel.com

Two children in critical condition in Labor Day accident

Labor Day traffic in Southern Pines came to a halt on Monday morning after a Honda Accord slammed into a tree on U.S. 15-501 near Zaxby’s restaurant. The wreck left two children in critical condition and their grandmother injured, according to Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron. Around 8:15...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Bethany Leigh Horne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 41073 Mt Zion Church Rd/loop Rd, Norwood, on 8/23/2022. Kevin Dee Polston (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 130 S Main, Norwood,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Employer adding major perks for employees

Robert Jordan IV, president/CEO of Jordan Companies, told us that his company’s investing “several million dollars” in a 26-acre park off Hwy. 109 for his employees and their family members. Jordan said, “After the recent purchase of Kellam Manufacturing in Biscoe we now employ over 550 team members in Montgomery County and over 800 throughout our companies, not including the great logging groups that supply us.” He said the park’s a way to reward them for their hard work and service, adding, “We strive to be the best place possible for people to work. You can have the best equipment in the world but if you don’t have good people, nothing happens.” The first structure planned at the park is an 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art daycare center that represents an investment of about $3 million. Why daycare? Jordan said employees and potential employees consistently bring it up as an issue, so the company decided to do something about it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinehurst Resort#Design#Art#Tifeagle#Bermudagrass
cbs17

3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash on Highway 690 claims life

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 690 outside Vass has claimed the life of a man. The crash happened on Sunday in the area of Charging Charlie Way just inside of Fort Bragg Military Reservation. Emergency units were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a Toyota Tundra...
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Rollover accident sends one to hospital

A rollover accident outside of Carthage sent one person to the hospital on Friday. The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 24/27 near Myrick Road. The man was traveling toward Carthage when he crossed the centerline and went down an embankment, according to officials on scene. The truck rolled through small pine trees before coming to rest on two wheels at the wood line.
CARTHAGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket

RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
RAEFORD, NC
WBTW News13

46-year-old found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs, of Lumberton, was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy