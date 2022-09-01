ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 3

kjzz.org

Pima County will distribute free COVID-19 tests at 12 new locations

At-home COVID-19 tests have been a critical public health tool throughout the pandemic, but on Friday the federal government stopped mailing out the free kits. Local governments are seeking to fill the gap in providing this critical public health tool. That includes Pima County, which has identified 12 locations to distribute free at-home tests. The effort is funded by a federal grant aimed at addressing demographic-based public health disparities.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Tucson City Council Moves in Favor of Increased Electric Vehicle Readiness; Rising Costs a Concern

The Tucson City Council recently approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code to ensure that new commercial development in Tucson is electric-vehicle compatible, commonly expressed as “EV-ready.”. “These new regulations would require all new commercial development, multi-family, office, and retail to include EV stations or outlets, as well...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ABI sells Commons on Stella Apartment Homes in Tucson for $37M

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $37,000,000 / $185,930 Per Unit / $205.20 Per SF sale of Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit multifamily apartment community located at 6534 East Stella Road, Tucson, AZ 85730. ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group – Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, and Doug Lazovick in collaboration with ABI Multifamily’s Tucson Apartment Team – Desiree Palmer and Ryan Kippes, represented the buyer and seller in this transaction.
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Valley fever vaccine still years away

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court. The...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
TUCSON, AZ

