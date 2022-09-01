Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood Arizona awaits 2 important dates that may affect its operation
Planned Parenthood Arizona is on the lookout for a Pima County court decision set to be released, as well as a state law to take effect, later this month. The ruling would effectively determine if the organization’s Tucson facility can continue to operate. Planned Parenthood President Brittany Fonteno says...
Pima County will distribute free COVID-19 tests at 12 new locations
At-home COVID-19 tests have been a critical public health tool throughout the pandemic, but on Friday the federal government stopped mailing out the free kits. Local governments are seeking to fill the gap in providing this critical public health tool. That includes Pima County, which has identified 12 locations to distribute free at-home tests. The effort is funded by a federal grant aimed at addressing demographic-based public health disparities.
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
Tucson City Council Moves in Favor of Increased Electric Vehicle Readiness; Rising Costs a Concern
The Tucson City Council recently approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code to ensure that new commercial development in Tucson is electric-vehicle compatible, commonly expressed as “EV-ready.”. “These new regulations would require all new commercial development, multi-family, office, and retail to include EV stations or outlets, as well...
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
Families spend Labor Day on Mount Lemmon
We spoke with families about how they're spending their holiday on Mount Lemmon. Many said it was for the cooler weather, and to have quality time outdoors.
Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor
Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.
TPD: Homicide outside of Family Dollar
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of disturbance leading to a homicide near Park Avenue on Aug. 31. The incident took place at the parking lot of Family Dollar
Largest gem and jewelry show welcomed thousands of customers in Tucson
Local Tucson artist has been an exhibitor at the Colors of the Stone show for about 20 years selling copper jewelry, beads and pendants. The show welcomes thousands of customers twice a year.
Police: Man killed near 44th Street, Sixth Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responded to an unresponsive man near 6th Avenue. The incident occurred on Sept. 1, around 1:30 a.m. at the area west of S. 6th Ave. and
Rio Rico High School ends school day after man with assault rifle
Rio Rico High School ended its school day early Friday after a man was seen with an assault rifle near the school.
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
ABI sells Commons on Stella Apartment Homes in Tucson for $37M
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $37,000,000 / $185,930 Per Unit / $205.20 Per SF sale of Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit multifamily apartment community located at 6534 East Stella Road, Tucson, AZ 85730. ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group – Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, and Doug Lazovick in collaboration with ABI Multifamily’s Tucson Apartment Team – Desiree Palmer and Ryan Kippes, represented the buyer and seller in this transaction.
Valley fever vaccine still years away
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
Police suspect woman involved in deadly crash was under the influence
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Nogales Highway involving serious injuries.
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court. The...
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
