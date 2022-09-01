Read full article on original website
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
