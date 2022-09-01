Man, 74, reported missing in Long Beach found safe

Thomas Edward Morgan, 74, was last seen at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue in Long Beach. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department

A 74-year-old man suffering from medical conditions who went missing in Long Beach has been found, authorities announced Thursday.

Thomas Edward Morgan was last seen on Aug. 28 at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue, and the Long Beach Police Department sought the public’s help to find him.

The LBPD announced Thursday afternoon that Morgan had been found safe in Carson on Wednesday. No further details were released.