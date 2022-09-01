MASON CITY — A Mason City man was charged on Friday night with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim with an arrow. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a male and female yelling in the area of 1st and North Washington at about 10:11 on Friday night. At the same time, the department received a call from a citizen stating that a female had been shot with an arrow. The citizen was taking the female to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room, where she was taken into surgery. The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

