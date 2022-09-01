Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who was found to be in possession of over 140 grams of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in January has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 44-year old Robert Charles Anderson pleaded guilty to one felony count of 2nd degree...
KGLO News
Mason City man charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting woman with arrow
MASON CITY — A Mason City man was charged on Friday night with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim with an arrow. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a male and female yelling in the area of 1st and North Washington at about 10:11 on Friday night. At the same time, the department received a call from a citizen stating that a female had been shot with an arrow. The citizen was taking the female to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room, where she was taken into surgery. The victim’s name and condition have not been released.
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man arrested after male victim taken to hospital with multiple gunshots
MASON CITY — An incident of gunfire early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Mason City man. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
KIMT
One arrested and one injured in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa - Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue Sunday morning just after 4 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th St. N.W. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mason City Police Department. They...
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
KAAL-TV
Man shot multiple times in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
KIMT
Rochester man charged with federal gun crime
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Woman accused of stealing from disabled
A Mason City woman has been charged with one count of dependent adult abuse, after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint states that between January 2019 and May 2022 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined 10 dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
Southern Minnesota News
Woman charged with embezzling from Albert Lea Housing Authority
A woman is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, was charged in August in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a program that receives federal funding. She worked for the agency at the time of the alleged thefts.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
