There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will now have access to updated COVID booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night. Some doses could be available as soon as Friday, with a wider rollout planned for next week. Health...
Omicron boosters: Do I need one, and if so, when?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending updated COVID boosters, for people ages 12 and older. These newly authorized shots are reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and they're available at pharmacies, clinics and doctors' offices around the country. The boosters target both the original...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
An E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's has expanded to six states
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific...
Medical Minute: Neuropsychiatric Symptoms
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses growing evidence that chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms follow COVID-19 infection. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18 a.m., 1:20 p.m., and 5:18 p.m. every Saturday...
