Political Rewind: Back-to-school with the divisive concepts bill; How are our teachers doing?

Read full article on original website
Related
GPB evening headlines for September 5, 2022
Nearly 100,000 Georgians have requested an absentee ballot for the November 8 general election. Heavy rain Sunday caused flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas of northwest Georgia. Georgia beat Oregon on Saturday, 49 to 3. Nearly 100,000 Georgians have requested an absentee ballot for the November 8...
Florida Gov. DeSantis leads a nationwide shift to politicizing school board races
Governor Ron DeSantis is reshaping school boards in Florida. He's exerting control over local school policies, including how they teach children about race and sexual orientation. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Something is happening to school board races. What used to be small, local contests are now attracting outside money and...
See where Georgians used drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election
Absentee ballot drop boxes were a pandemic-era addition to voting in Georgia used primarily in the 2020 presidential race and by voters of both parties. For the first time ever, you can now see where and when more than 550,000 Georgians used nearly 300 boxes across 112 counties. To get...
Medical Minute: Neuropsychiatric Symptoms
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses growing evidence that chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms follow COVID-19 infection. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18 a.m., 1:20 p.m., and 5:18 p.m. every Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in special election for Alaska House seat
Democrats scored a notable win last night in Alaska, defeating former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in the process. Not for the first time this summer, Democrats won a special election for a House seat. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This election came in a red state, Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola...
Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native heading to Congress, journeys home to the river
BETHEL, Alaska — Democrat Mary Peltola could not wait to get out on the Kuskokwim, the river she grew up on, south of the Yukon and upriver from the Bering Sea. She's pulled gillnets full of salmon from this river every summer since she was a child. Subsistence fishing and hunting is a way of life here, even for people with office jobs.
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
California could see blackouts as heat wave taxes the power grid
As Californians crank up the air conditioning during a heat wave, state officials are urging consumers to limit their electricity use to avoid strain on the power grid – and the potential for rolling blackouts. A California grid operator issued a power grid emergency alert on Monday and renewed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket
Brandy Bottone, the Texas woman who said she had a right to the HOV lane because her fetus counted as a second passenger, is at it again. The 32-year-old from Plano was issued a second traffic citation in July for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman from the Dallas District Attorney's office, told NPR.
1 person is dead and 9 are missing after a floatplane crashes in the Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist...
A Northern California wildfire has injured several people and destroyed homes
WEED, Calif. — Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes. The fire that began Friday afternoon on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighborhood on the northern...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0