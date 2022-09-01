We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Bailey Heldmar decided to go on an apartment hunt when her last roommate moved in with their boyfriend, starting the search by looking for another roommate, at first. “I originally started combing through roommate apps and listings because I never dreamed I could afford to live on my own in Manhattan,” she writes. “I wasn’t thrilled by this place originally, but I loved the location and could see potential — the exposed brick wall certainly added charm. But most importantly, it was in my budget.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO