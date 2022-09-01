Read full article on original website
The Top247's No. 1 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola loves his return to Ohio State for win over Notre Dame
The Top247’s No. 1 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola returned to Ohio State on for the Buckeyes 21-10 season opening win over Notre Dame, and the Chandler (Ariz.) High standout is even more excited about his own future in Columbus down the road. “The environment was crazy,” Raiola told 247Sports....
How Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. turned preseason buzz into a breakout against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knew it would likely only thrive in 2022 on the strength of its second-year defensive players. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waited all of two snaps to make his impact felt Saturday night against Notre Dame. A busted play on the game’s first snap set the Irish up at the OSU 31 with a big jolt of early momentum.
Four-Star '24 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa talks Ohio State visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was yet another big time prospect who visited Ohio State over the weekend for the Buckeyes huge season opener against Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
diehardsport.com
Star Ohio State WR Injured, Set To Miss Several Weeks
Ohio State star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba took a bit hit in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame that forced him to miss some time. Smith-Njigba, one of the top players in college football, is expected to miss a game or two. The Buckeyes have a couple cupcakes before facing Wisconsin on Sept 24th.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Kurelic: Just what the doctor ordered; 5-star DE’s; LeBron and celebrities; weekend to remember
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) Where else would we start besides the huge recruiting night in Ohio Stadium and the Buckeyes...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: OVERREACTIONS
As we head throughout this 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season, I will be compiling and explaining away my takes after seeing some WILD OVERREACTIONS to the game. These will mostly come from takes, emotions, and thoughts I see or hear during the games or immediately following games. On Saturday...
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
Freeman looks back on Irish’s loss to Ohio State
Notre Dame will look to bounce back in their home opener on Saturday against Marshall.
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup
College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
cwcolumbus.com
Julian Fleming a game-time decision, 3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State players will miss the team's season opener against Notre Dame. The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is the team's only game-time decision. Fleming is in his third year with Ohio State and...
Watch: Ohio State pregame band show, including Navy SEAL paratroopers
We have video of the pregame band show prior to Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame. This 20-minute video begins with members of the U.S. Navy SEAL paratroopers unit parachuting into Ohio Stadium. Eight members of the unit landed safely on the stadium turf, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of over 104,000.
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance
Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
Fight involves more than 100 people following high school football game
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight following a high school football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
