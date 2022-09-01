ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. turned preseason buzz into a breakout against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knew it would likely only thrive in 2022 on the strength of its second-year defensive players. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waited all of two snaps to make his impact felt Saturday night against Notre Dame. A busted play on the game’s first snap set the Irish up at the OSU 31 with a big jolt of early momentum.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
diehardsport.com

Star Ohio State WR Injured, Set To Miss Several Weeks

Ohio State star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba took a bit hit in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame that forced him to miss some time. Smith-Njigba, one of the top players in college football, is expected to miss a game or two. The Buckeyes have a couple cupcakes before facing Wisconsin on Sept 24th.
247Sports

Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State

George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: OVERREACTIONS

As we head throughout this 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season, I will be compiling and explaining away my takes after seeing some WILD OVERREACTIONS to the game. These will mostly come from takes, emotions, and thoughts I see or hear during the games or immediately following games. On Saturday...
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup

College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance

Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
