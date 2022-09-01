George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO