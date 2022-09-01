At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.

