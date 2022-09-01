ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

John Shea
3d ago

they weren't worried when they neglected trimming trees for 20 years but still charged us for it. crooks

connecticuthistory.org

Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads

At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
Register Citizen

Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT

With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
fox61.com

Smoked salmon recalled in 10 states over listeria contamination

WASHINGTON — St. James Smokehouse-brand smoked salmon has been recalled in 10 states because of potential listeria contamination, the FDA reported Friday. St. James Smokehouse is based out of Miami, Florida, and is sold within the state. Their recalled products were also shipped to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin.
ctexaminer.com

Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District

Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
DURHAM, CT
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
