John Shea
3d ago
they weren't worried when they neglected trimming trees for 20 years but still charged us for it. crooks
3
Flash flooding from heavy downpours possible as storms roll through Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The whole state is under a Flash Flood Watch on Monday night as storms roll through southern New England this Labor Day. New London County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:15 p.m. Fairfield County was briefly under a Tornado Warning at 4 p.m. as...
Drought denting rains on the way with northern Connecticut getting brunt of rain
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says that soaking rains overnight will lead to drought denting totals in the 1-2" range across the area.
fox61.com
Connecticut Foodshare Governor's Open happening this weekend
The 7th Annual Connecticut Foodshare Governor's Open will be held Sept. 10-11. Director John Rasimas shares details on the event.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Register Citizen
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT
With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
fox61.com
Smoked salmon recalled in 10 states over listeria contamination
WASHINGTON — St. James Smokehouse-brand smoked salmon has been recalled in 10 states because of potential listeria contamination, the FDA reported Friday. St. James Smokehouse is based out of Miami, Florida, and is sold within the state. Their recalled products were also shipped to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
NewsTimes
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
ctexaminer.com
Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District
Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses. Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank...
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
