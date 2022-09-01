Read full article on original website
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 29-Sept. 2. Michael C. Rossiter and Sarah M. Rossiter to Mark Rossiter and Laurie A. McDaniels. Camden. Faith E. Bruce and Elizabeth J. Stevens to Elizabeth D. Barnum. A. Edward Doudera to A....
Rockland and Rockport were once hotbeds of labor activism: ‘Fed up with being treated like machines’
One hundred twenty six years ago, on Monday, September 6, 1896, 5,000 people gathered at Oakland Park in Rockport for a Labor Day celebration sponsored by the Knights of Labor and other Midcoast labor unions. At the time, the holiday was still relatively young. President Grover Cleveland signed the law...
Funding for professional development trainings available through UMaine Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Through a new partnership with the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, funding for professional development programs taken at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center is available, up to $1,200 per worker through December 2022, with additional funding in subsequent years. Visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine/edu to learn more.
Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life
CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
Rockport Town Manager’s Report, Sept. 6, 2022: Comprehensive Plan meetings, TIF extensions for sewer projects, repaving continues, dinghies out by Oct. 15
A special town meeting election was held on Tuesday, August 30. where our voters elected a new Select Board member, Denise Munger, whose term ends in June 2024. This special election was created to fill a vacancy due to John Strand’s resignation in June. There were three candidates, and we had a relatively strong turnout given the unusual time of year for an election.
UMaine receives $750,000 from NSF to support low-income engineering students
During his tenure, Wilhelm Friess, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Maine, has seen a pattern of talented first-generation, low-income engineering students leaving the program — or dropping out of college altogether. Often, their leaving the program has less to do with their potential talent as engineers than the socioeconomic odds that were stacked against them before they even arrived.
RGC men’s league Sept. 3-5 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, September 3. Individual Points. 1. James Anderson +6. 2. Mer Doucette...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 26-31. Kevin Johnson, 47, of Lincolnville, domestic violence assault in Frankfort Jan. 6, 2021, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Frankfort Feb. 11, 2021, dismissed. Michael R. Ames, 37, of Northport, operating while license suspended...
Senior College membership and registration open, Fall courses begin Sept. 15
Belfast Senior College’s fall semester begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with three morning and three afternoon courses which, after a more than two year hiatus, are returning to in person classes at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. Two of these classes will be “hybrid” classes, available on Zoom...
Belfast City Council to discuss K9 officer, appoint deputy economic development director, consider fire department equipment
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a new K9 for Belfast Police, improving safety of Route 1 on-ramps, and adding a handicap-accessible door to the Belfast Police Dept. entrance, among other topics.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 24. Chandler Wilson, 46, of Biddeford, was arrested for...
Windjammers, Panthers perform well in Brunswick cross country meet
BRUNSWICK — The Medomak Valley and Camden Hills cross country programs traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Brunswick to compete against Morse, Brunswick and Boothbay/Wiscasset. 14 504 13 JONATHAN KOEHLER 10 BRUNSWICK :18:18.3 5:54. 15 561 14 HADRIAN WARD CAMDEN :18:25.3 5:56. 16 547 15 HENRY MCDEVITT CAMDEN :18:31.9 5:58.
Belfast cross country competes in Bangor KVAC meet
BANGOR — The cross country team from Belfast Area High School traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Bangor to compete in a KVAC meet against Bangor, Erskine Academy, Hampden Academy, Brewer and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Bangor — 1:49:43.96. 2. Hampden Academy — 1:57:42.54. 3....
Camden Hills boys soccer opens season with key win
LEWISTON — The Camden Hills varsity boys soccer team opened the 2022 season in style Saturday, Sept. 3 with two goals in the first minute of the game to down the Lewiston Blue Devils 2-1. Cam Brown scored seven seconds into the contest after picking off a pass from the Lewiston defense and playing a nice one-two pass with Charlie Pons, who recorded the assist, before drilling a ball into the back left corner of the net.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 19-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 19. Celynn D. Smyth, 39,...
Get Ready! Belfast’s chief prognosticator Passy Pete says it’s an early winter
BELFAST — “This is the first time it has rained,” said Dorothy Havey, Belfast Chamber of Commerce Director, as she initiated the eighth ceremonial year Passy Pete has predicted an early winter or six more weeks of summer. Passy Pete is short for Passagassawakeag Pete, the clairvoyant...
