Free public transit month ends with ridership up throughout Colorado

coloradopolitics.com
Colorado auctions employment-themed license plates to fund disability committee
The state is auctioning off employment-themed license plates to raise money for Colorado’s Disability Funding Committee in celebration of Labor Day. There are 40 official state license plates up for grabs, including 9TO5, HIREME, SKILLZ, UNION and numerous job-specific plates, such as COP, FIREMAN, ART1ST, TRASHMN, BARBER, IPLUMB and many more.
coloradopolitics.com
3 Democrat lawmakers win state award for combating climate change
Three Democrat lawmakers received awards for their work passing bills to combat climate change in the Colorado legislature. Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton and Rep. Tracey Bernett of Louisville all received the 2022 Courage Award from the Colorado Renewable Energy Society for enacting "key structural reforms that combat the adverse effects of climate change," the society announced Friday.
coloradopolitics.com
The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge
What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together?. One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought.
coloradopolitics.com
Reclamation: Upper Basin reservoirs insufficient to save Lake Powell
Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which Bureau of Reclamation officials have used twice during the past two years to add water to the rapidly deteriorating Colorado River system, likely has only enough water left for two more emergency releases, according reclamation officials. Last summer, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered the release of...
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Dem chair slams 'ridiculous' GOP campaign rhetoric; Owens, Coffman rise
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Fred Betz expressed his disdain for Republican lieutenant governor candidate Dr. Gail Gilbert’s inflammatory comments about the Democratic Party. Gilbert, an Arvada veterinarian, told members of the press that Democratic Party politics were “ruinous to the American way of life.”...
