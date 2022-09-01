ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Trey Lance’s shocking real Jimmy Garoppolo reaction revealed

After attempting to trade former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo all offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made a shocking move to bring him back as a backup quarterback to current starter Trey Lance. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted that Lance was pleased that Garoppolo was returning but a new report suggests that isn’t actually the case.
ClutchPoints

Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season

Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
The Spun

Steve Young Weighs In On 49ers Situation: NFL World Reacts

It's obvious that the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco is a bit murky. Lance is set to start over Garoppolo this season after head coach Kyle Shanahan declared him the starter when training camp opened. That left Garoppolo on the hot seat until he ultimately agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the team.
Yardbarker

John Lynch Denies He Had A Trade Offer For Jimmy Garoppolo

As the San Francisco 49ers were in the process of turning their offense over to Trey Lance, there was no shortage of trade rumors surrounding former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There were several teams reportedly interested in him, but for whatever reason, the 49ers never pulled the trigger. As it...
NBC Sports

Williams surprised no team stepped up to acquire Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams did not think there was much of a chance quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would end up back with the 49ers. But when no other team targeted Garoppolo to be a starter, it only made sense he would not be leaving San Francisco just to be a backup somewhere else.
