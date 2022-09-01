Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'Victor
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL・
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral
Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
New Cowboys O-Lineman Jason Peters Signs; Will He Practice On Monday?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
Look: Here's How Arch Manning Played In First Game Of Senior Season
The college football world is keeping a close eye on five-star recruit Arch Manning as he takes on his final high school season. On Friday night, Manning embarked on the first game of his senior season with Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. The No. 1 overall recruit in...
Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame
Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday
It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to ugly Iowa vs. South Dakota State game
In a world where high-powered offenses like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide dominate college football, one of the first games from Saturday’s week one college football slate was certainly not high scoring. In fact, Saturday’s noon matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State was so low scoring it was tough to watch.
College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video
It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
Comments / 1