Michigan's first test of the season for the defensive line was answered in a major on Saturday, as the Wolverines trounced Colorado State 51-7. While the defense as a whole did what it needed to do to shut down the Rams offense, it's how the defense did it that was the most impressive, especially from the defensive line unit as a whole. The Wolverines had 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the victory.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO