Ann Arbor, MI

M&BR's Three Stars: Colorado State

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will give out awards to the best players of the game after every Michigan football game. Continue below to see who earned awards and honors this week. Michigan football's season-opener went off without a hitch on Saturday as the Wolverines rolled to a 51-7...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Mike Morris heard the doubters as defensive line carries chip on shoulder

Michigan's first test of the season for the defensive line was answered in a major on Saturday, as the Wolverines trounced Colorado State 51-7. While the defense as a whole did what it needed to do to shut down the Rams offense, it's how the defense did it that was the most impressive, especially from the defensive line unit as a whole. The Wolverines had 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI

