Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
Yardbarker
Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury
The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
Yankees should just bring Alex Rodriguez home after viral comeback video
The New York Yankees entered the 2022 season with an infield they believed in. But as the season reaches September, there’s only one position that’s still settled, and the guy manning it has a balky back. Reinforcements are needed. And they could either come from within, like Oswaldo...
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 447 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .208 batting average with a .678...
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
numberfire.com
Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed
Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
Yardbarker
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts: Miguel Vargas Could Be In ‘Conversation’ For Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a series of moves ahead of their series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday, activating Clayton Kershaw off the 15-day injured list and recalling Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City. For Vargas, it marks his second time up with L.A. this season after...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
Yardbarker
Angels Acquire RHP Nash Walters From Brewers, INF Jose Rojas Claimed By Giants
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels made two roster moves that may not affect the MLB team at the moment, but could have an impact in Triple-A and for the future. The first of these moves is acquiring right-handed pitcher Nash Walters from the Milwaukee Brewers. Players not on their...
numberfire.com
Jo Adell batting sixth for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels will start Jo Adell in left field in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Adell will bat sixth and play left field Sunday while Ryan Aguilar shifts to centerfield, Mike Trout drops to designated hitter, and Shohei Ohtani takes the day off. Adell has a $2,100...
