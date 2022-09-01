ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
CHICAGO, IL
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
BRONX, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury

The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 447 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .208 batting average with a .678...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed

Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jo Adell batting sixth for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels will start Jo Adell in left field in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Adell will bat sixth and play left field Sunday while Ryan Aguilar shifts to centerfield, Mike Trout drops to designated hitter, and Shohei Ohtani takes the day off. Adell has a $2,100...
HOUSTON, TX

