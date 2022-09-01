ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Urbanspace sets opening dates for NYC holiday markets

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vfo0_0helv04R00

Urbanspace announces opening dates for holiday markets 00:39

NEW YORK -- It's never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping.

Urbanspace has announced opening dates for their annual holiday markets across the city.

There will now be four locations to shop for gifts this year, including a new market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, which opens Nov. 28.

If you need to start a little earlier, the Holiday Shops at Bryant Park open Oct. 27.

The other two locations at Union Square and Columbus Circle open on Nov. 17 and Nov. 28, respectively.

For more information, including how to apply to become a vendor, visit urbanspacenyc.com and choose a location from the "Pop Ups" menu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC celebrates Caribbean culture with return of West Indian Day Parade

NEW YORK -- New York City is celebrating Caribbean culture with the return of the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn. It's back for the first time since the pandemic began, and CBS2's John Dias spoke with some of the tens of thousands of people who were overjoyed and proud to be from the Caribbean.Bright and beautiful costumes of feathers and rhinestones have been waiting for the march down Eastern Parkway -- each costume takes hours to make, sometimes days.The annual Brooklyn tradition dates back to 1969, but this is the first time it's back since 2019. The association says they get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m.

NEW YORK -- The pre-dawn celebration called J'ouvert that leads into the West Indian Day Parade is just hours away and many participants were busy Sunday night with last-minute preparations.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more from Grand Army Plaza, where the festival will take place Monday.The celebration is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the pandemic began. Police barricades were up Sunday night as preparations continued.Police are promising the festivities will be safe for the thousands who are expected to participate.During the final hours before the festivities, seamstresses were putting the finishing touches on the costumes the people in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The West Indian Day Parade will return to Brooklyn in full force this year, and as CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, celebrations are already underway.It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that have been converted into musical instruments. Hundreds turned out for the concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds."I love it. This is what we do. This is what we live for," said Tony Reece, with Kutters Rhythm Section.Reece says for the performers, it's all about tradition and authenticity."Steelpan represents the music, the culture, the revolt against slavery to keep the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Sunshine brings out L.I. beach lovers for Labor Day weekend

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- As Labor Day weekend got underway Saturday, people took advantage of the weather, making the most of what's left of the summer.There was abundant sunshine in Long Beach, and those jumping for joy included beach lovers and athletes with a sport that is synonymous with summer."There's no summer without volleyball," Long Beach resident Mary Caulson told CBS2's Dave Carlin."We have 70 nets here and 1,500 players, and we're having a championship tournament here today," said Rich Heiles, founder of East End Volleyball.Even though this tournament ends East End Volleyball's season and Long Beach lifeguards are spending...
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined

NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey families take advantage of back-to-school tax break

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It was a thrilling end to summer at the American Dream Mall, where kids spun away back-to-school jitters as their parents shopped for holiday deals.    "She's into Barbie Chelsea, so we got that from Toys R'Us. And then at Angry Birds Golf, we got a little water bottle, which is nice for back-to-school, it was on sale for $10," Jersey City parent Kristen Merritt told CBS2's Christina Fan.Particularly packed this Labor Day weekend, were any store selling school supplies.At the Target in Jersey City, Fan found families who deliberated waited last-minute to shop, taking advantage of...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

New Central Park stable proposed in response to calls to ban horse-drawn carriages

NEW YORK -- Fighting for survival, New York City horse-carriage drivers are calling for a new stable in Central Park and more oversight for the popular tourist attraction. The drivers are trying to save their industry after the dramatic collapse of an elderly horse in Midtown, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Carriage rides in Central Park have been offered for 164 years. The men and women who currently operate them are determined to save their industry. They and their union unveiled a detailed "Big Heart" platform with new rules and regulations to improve oversight and care of the animals. It also calls for a new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day

NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Columbus Circle#Bryant Park#Brooklyn Borough Hall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Urbanspace#The Holiday Shops
CBS New York

Jamaican pride on display across NYC

NEW YORK -- Jamaican pride is on full display throughout New York City and the world as this year marks 60 years since the island gained its independence from the United Kingdom.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to some New Yorkers who are taking the milestone seriously and honoring their heritage in a big way.Designer and Jamaica native Terese Brown's newest collection includes some personal touches in the pattern."This is lignum vitae flower, hibiscus flower," she explained. "What the print symbolizes is taking all the national symbols with the doctor bird, the ackee fruit, the hibiscus and the lignum vitae flower and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Drought-stricken communities welcome rain this Labor Day

COLD SPRING, N.Y. -- Rain in the Labor Day forecast would normally be a late summer bummer. But this year, many are hoping for a good soaking before the day is through.From dehydrated hydrangeas, to peaches that are dying and dropping before they ripen, and a ban on outdoor water usage, drought has a firm grip on the Putnam County village of Cold Spring. "We're just so sad about it. All of our beautiful flowers are suffering," resident Patty D'Amato told CBS2's Tony Aiello. "We're under a water ban. We pray for rain. They forecast rain, and then it goes someplace...
COLD SPRING, NY
CBS New York

Hoboken preparing for potential flooding from Monday night's storm

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- The city of Hoboken is bracing for potential flooding from a storm expected to hit the area on Monday night into Tuesday.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the city is implementing lessons learned from past storms to protect the people.The sun was shining earlier Monday in Hoboken, but residents were bracing for impact."A large swath of Hoboken is below sea level, so anytime it rains, we're prone to flooding," Hoboken Business Administrator Jason Freeman said.Hoboken has taken the brunt of Mother Nature's wrath many times before, like flooding from 2014 and again last year when the remnants of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Arsenic discovered in tap water at LES NYCHA complex

NEW YORK -- Arsenic was discovered in the tap water at a New York City Housing Authority complex in the East Village.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, this affects thousands of residents in a six-block radius.The city is advising families at the Jacob Riis Houses not to drink or cook with the water coming out of their tap. The city is handing out free bottled water to families, and a stand outside is providing water that they can use to bathe and cook with."I got water from that. I used it to bathe my kids because they said we can bathe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 man dead, 2 others wounded in Sheepshead Bay shooting

NEW YORK -- One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting overnight in Brooklyn. It happened just after midnight at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay. Police said two men were shot in the chest. A 28-year-old died, and a 30-year-old remains in critical condition. Another 30-year-old man is being treated for a leg wound.There's no word on what led up to the shooting, and so far no arrests.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Students, teachers gearing up for school in New Jersey on Tuesday

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- It'll be back to school on Tuesday morning for kids in New Jersey.Tens of thousands will return to the classroom. The rest will head back before the end of the week.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on the last-minute preparations.The empty classrooms will soon be filled with students, some more eager than others."I feel a little nervous, but also a little excited to be with my friends," said Edgewater fifth grader Chloe Doherty."Feels a little good. A little good, yes, because I don't really want to go to school. I want to go a little less," added second...
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

"Books Unbanned" program gives teens access to banned books

NEW YORK -  The Brooklyn Public Library's "Books Unbanned" program was created in response to efforts to remove controversial titles from library shelves."Mostly the books that are being challenged largely deal with LGBTQ issues or they were written by people of color," says Nick Higgins, BPL's Chief Librarian.According to Higgins, the library system wanted to support those fighting for their rights to read what interests them. "It's sort of about walking, like, into a library, a space that should be a sanctuary for everyone in the community and being able to find yourself, your friends, your interests reflected on the shelves...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man struck by SUV near Times Square, driver takes off

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man crossing the street near Times Square. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.Police said the man was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a white SUV. The vehicle kept driving, and the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA prepares to phase out MetroCard machines in move to OMNY

NEW YORK -- The MTA is telling subway riders to prepare to say goodbye to MetroCard machines.By the end of 2023, the brightly colored machines, reminiscent of kindergarten toys, will go the way of the subway token.The MTA says this comes as they begin the process of completely replacing MetroCards with the OMNY system.OMNY cards are contactless, which means no more swiping.Riders can also pay with their contactless credit, debit or reloadable prepaid card, or digital cards on their smart phone or smart watch. For more information, visit omny.info.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.J. man clears his conscience, returns library book overdue 77 years

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- In the past year, many libraries have ended their late fees. It has led to a large number of books being returned, even some that were never checked out properly and some from decades ago.CBS2's Steve Overmyer found a return that was more than just a little tardy.Bob Jablonski did something most of us have done many times, return an overdue book."That book is 77 years late," Jablonski said.In 1947, Jablonski was a sophomore at James Ferris High School in Jersey City. That's when he and the book first met."I don't whether I stole it or...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy