NYC will start offering 2nd dose of monkeypox vaccine

NEW YORK -- New York City will begin offering second doses of the monkeypox vaccine to people who received the first dose at least 10 weeks ago.

People will be notified by text or email when they can make an appointment.

The city will welcome walk-ins for first doses at city-run sites, although appointments are recommended.

About 8,000 new appointments will be made available Friday at 4 p.m.