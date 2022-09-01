Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
lehifreepress.com
Good execution drives Falcons to big victory
It was another walkover victory for the Skyridge football team, which dominated the field and outscored Orem 54-7 on the road. Senior quarterback, McCae Hillstead threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more. The overall Falcon performance led to a convincing victory as they were too much to handle for the Tigers.
What Baylor Bears coach Dave Aranda had to say about BYU, visiting Provo this Saturday
BYU football: How the No. 10-ranked Baylor Bears are approaching Saturday’s showdown with No. 25 Cougars at ‘friendly, loud’ LaVell Edwards Stadium
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Breaks Hand Minutes Into First Start With New Program
SALT LAKE CITY – A former quarterback for the University of Utah suffered a broken hand during his first moments on the field with a new program. Ex-Ute and current Liberty Flames signal-caller Charlie Brewer fractured his hand on Saturday, September 3. Brewer, who won Utah’s QB1 job to...
Here’s how BYU fans reacted to the weather delay that pushed back the season opener vs. USF
Just minutes before the scheduled kickoff, the BYU and South Florida game went into a weather delay due to severe lightning in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The racist slurs thrown out by a spectator at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice on standing up against evil.
247Sports
5 Eye-Popping Stats From BYU's Win Over USF
Historically, the state of Florida has not been kind to BYU. The Cougars were winless in the Orange state until 2020 when Zach Wilson led BYU to a 49-23 win in the Boca Raton Bowl over UCF. Even with that win over UCF, the Cougars had never won a regular season game in Florida. That changed in the season opener when BYU routed USF to the tune of 50-21.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
RELATED PEOPLE
More records broken as the heat goes on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary
Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
kslnewsradio.com
Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
ksl.com
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLICE: Man dies in Neffs Canyon fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County (ABC4) – A young man has died after taking a serious fall while hiking up Neffs Canyon. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told ABC4 that a 22-year-old man was hiking up the canyon with a friend on Monday when he fell roughly 30 feet. The man reportedly suffered head injuries […]
KGET 17
Utah resident dead in off-roading accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
Comments / 0