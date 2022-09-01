Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO