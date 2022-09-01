ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Good execution drives Falcons to big victory

It was another walkover victory for the Skyridge football team, which dominated the field and outscored Orem 54-7 on the road. Senior quarterback, McCae Hillstead threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more. The overall Falcon performance led to a convincing victory as they were too much to handle for the Tigers.
OREM, UT
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

5 Eye-Popping Stats From BYU's Win Over USF

Historically, the state of Florida has not been kind to BYU. The Cougars were winless in the Orange state until 2020 when Zach Wilson led BYU to a 49-23 win in the Boca Raton Bowl over UCF. Even with that win over UCF, the Cougars had never won a regular season game in Florida. That changed in the season opener when BYU routed USF to the tune of 50-21.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary

Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
99.9 KEKB

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ksl.com

2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
GENOLA, UT
ABC4

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Man dies in Neffs Canyon fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County (ABC4) – A young man has died after taking a serious fall while hiking up Neffs Canyon. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told ABC4 that a 22-year-old man was hiking up the canyon with a friend on Monday when he fell roughly 30 feet. The man reportedly suffered head injuries […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KGET 17

Utah resident dead in off-roading accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
WEST JORDAN, UT

