LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California will face its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasts record levels of energy use that could hit record demand on Tuesday. Officials issued an urgent plea for conservation. The National Weather Service is predicting highs between 100 and 115 degrees inland. That’s making it tougher on firefighters, who are battling 14 large fires around the state. In Southern California, two people were killed and one injured by the Fairview Fire, which burned over 2,000 acres Monday near the city of Hemet.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO