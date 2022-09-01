ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts pick these stocks as safe bets right now

Another month has gone by and the market outlook shows no signs of improvement. August began on an upbeat note, but ultimately ended in a slump for all three major indexes. After a jobs report that came just below estimates, investors are turning their focus toward the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold flat as more Fed rate hikes loom

Gold prices were flat on Monday, after jumping as much as 1.2% in the previous session, as cautious investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike path following a mixed jobs data. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,611.48 per ounce, as of 0148 GMT. Spot silver was steady at $18.03...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Adami
CNBC

Stock futures rise after major averages post third straight week of losses

Stock futures rose in overnight trading Monday after the major averages capped their third straight week of losses. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158 points, or 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.53% and S&P 500 futures added 0.47%. CVS Health said Monday it's buying Signify Health...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar pauses broad rally, bulls still solidly positioned

The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally, easing slightly from milestone highs on the euro, yen and sterling, but not too far as recession stalk Europe and U.S. interest rates are poised for sharp rises. The euro was up 0.4% to $0.9963 in early Asia trade...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cnbc
CNBC

European markets close lower as Russia halts gas flows; autos stocks fall nearly 5%

European markets closed lower on Monday as investors ponder economic risks in the region, reignited by concerns about the energy supply from Russia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.6%, having recouped some of its earlier losses. Autos plunged 4.8% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid deep into negative territory. Oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend to add 2% as prices spiked once more.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cracks are appearing in DeFi, crypto's 'Wild West'

The summer of 2020 awoke a revolution in the land of crypto: decentralized finance. After a litany of crises and scandals in traditional finance, legions of computer programmers decided to throw their hat into the ring, creating new infrastructure that took banks and other institutions out of the equation. Anyone with a computer and an internet connection could launch their own software for things like lending, trading or insurance.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy