This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
BMV, IndyPL to close on Labor Day, trash and bus schedules affected
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced Labor Day closures for Monday, Sept. 5. Every branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has been closed on Saturday and Sunday and will remain closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Branches are scheduled to resume regular business hours on Tuesday. Additionally, […]
WTHI
"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law. Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering others and alcohol. The university says that the […]
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
americanmilitarynews.com
Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others
An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Sunday evening shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.
Current Publishing
Fishers Police Dept. warns of dangerous drug
The Fishers Police Dept. is warning parents, students and young adults about a dangerous new drug called rainbow fentanyl that has been appearing in communities nationwide. Rainbow fentanyl, a brightly colored form of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, is being sold as pills, powder and blocks that somewhat resemble sidewalk chalk. Law enforcement believes the new form of fentanyl is reported to look like, and could be mistaken for, candy — especially around children. Police believe the new appearance is a tactic by dealers to attract younger, less assuming customers, according to a press release from the FPD.
WIBC.com
Videos captures Neo-Nazis marching streets in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .
Tennessee man killed after crashing into back of truck in Indianapolis
A man from Tennessee was killed in a fiery crash Saturday on Interstate 65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck stopped in traffic.
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
wamwamfm.com
Amber Alert – What Happened
An AMBER Alert about a missing 9-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday afternoon. Public Information Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metro Police says their investigation into the disappearance of Delila Jennings led them to a building on the near west side of Indianapolis. “And it...
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District […]
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
