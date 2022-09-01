The Fishers Police Dept. is warning parents, students and young adults about a dangerous new drug called rainbow fentanyl that has been appearing in communities nationwide. Rainbow fentanyl, a brightly colored form of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, is being sold as pills, powder and blocks that somewhat resemble sidewalk chalk. Law enforcement believes the new form of fentanyl is reported to look like, and could be mistaken for, candy — especially around children. Police believe the new appearance is a tactic by dealers to attract younger, less assuming customers, according to a press release from the FPD.

FISHERS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO