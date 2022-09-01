RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car.

