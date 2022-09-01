ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Recap: The Birth of Aegon II Targaryen Puts the Pressure on Rhaenyra

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon. Read at your own risk!]. House of the Dragon Episode 2 was all about finding King Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) a new wife, followed by Episode 3 heavily focusing on finding a husband for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) even though Rhaenyra does not want to marry at all. House of the Dragon Episode 3 shows much of the fallout in her relationships with her father and his new wife, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The episode also introduces Aegon Targaryen — Viserys and Alicent's son — whose birth threatens Rhaenyra's position as heir to the Iron Throne.
What to Watch Tonight: It's Fantasy Suite Time on The Bachelorette

Monday is a holiday and Tuesday is a quiet night in TV land, and since the best show to watch on both nights happens to be the same show, we're combining Monday and Tuesday into a single post. That show is The Bachelorette, which reaches its highest point of drama — fantasy suites — in this week's episodes. We're also intrigued by Out of Office, a made-for-TV movie on Comedy Central that we know nothing about except that it has an all-star comedy cast and is written and directed by Paul Lieberstein, aka Toby from The Office.
Outer Banks Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and Everything to Know

We're eagerly anticipating news about Outer Banks Season 3. It's been more than a year since the Netflix drama aired its second season, and that finale left us with quite the drama. Most notably: Big John (Charles Halford) — John B.'s (Chase Stokes) dad — is alive! While it's unclear what's on the horizon for Outer Banks Season 3, we are definitely hoping for a father-and-son reunion as well as more exciting adventures featuring our favorite Pogues.
