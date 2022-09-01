Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Recap: The Birth of Aegon II Targaryen Puts the Pressure on Rhaenyra
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon. Read at your own risk!]. House of the Dragon Episode 2 was all about finding King Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) a new wife, followed by Episode 3 heavily focusing on finding a husband for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) even though Rhaenyra does not want to marry at all. House of the Dragon Episode 3 shows much of the fallout in her relationships with her father and his new wife, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The episode also introduces Aegon Targaryen — Viserys and Alicent's son — whose birth threatens Rhaenyra's position as heir to the Iron Throne.
TVGuide.com
What to Watch Tonight: It's Fantasy Suite Time on The Bachelorette
Monday is a holiday and Tuesday is a quiet night in TV land, and since the best show to watch on both nights happens to be the same show, we're combining Monday and Tuesday into a single post. That show is The Bachelorette, which reaches its highest point of drama — fantasy suites — in this week's episodes. We're also intrigued by Out of Office, a made-for-TV movie on Comedy Central that we know nothing about except that it has an all-star comedy cast and is written and directed by Paul Lieberstein, aka Toby from The Office.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
TVGuide.com
Outer Banks Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and Everything to Know
We're eagerly anticipating news about Outer Banks Season 3. It's been more than a year since the Netflix drama aired its second season, and that finale left us with quite the drama. Most notably: Big John (Charles Halford) — John B.'s (Chase Stokes) dad — is alive! While it's unclear what's on the horizon for Outer Banks Season 3, we are definitely hoping for a father-and-son reunion as well as more exciting adventures featuring our favorite Pogues.
