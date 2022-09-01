ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hospitals attempt to address worker shortage by ‘growing their own’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a recent survey of medical workers, more than half said they’re considering leaving the field. Hospitals are left with the challenge of finding ways to recruit and retain. Belinda Lujan, a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii RN, said the Sterile Processing Department is often considered the...
LIST: More than a dozen shark incidents reported in Hawaii since 2020

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beaches reopened Monday on Maui’s north shore following a shark bite that left a visitor from France in critical condition. It’s the third shark incident in Hawaii but the first on Maui this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The...
Hawaii News Now - Labor Day - Jen Robbins

An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM HST. |. A...
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and to mark National Blood Donation Week, Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for donations to help boost supplies for emergencies and disasters. O-type blood is especially needed. Gov. David Ige proclaimed September 4 Hawaii Blood Donation Day. Hawaii is also...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 5, 2022)

After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines.
Business: The 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Howard Dicus explains how population increase affects everything -- from tourism, retail sales, banking, health care, culture, education and politics. Business Report: How offshore buyers affect home prices. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices....
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
More stable trade wind conditions moving in

Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state

Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM...
Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers due today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas Monday night. An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui on Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening. Trades...
