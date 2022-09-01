Read full article on original website
Hospitals attempt to address worker shortage by ‘growing their own’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a recent survey of medical workers, more than half said they’re considering leaving the field. Hospitals are left with the challenge of finding ways to recruit and retain. Belinda Lujan, a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii RN, said the Sterile Processing Department is often considered the...
LIST: More than a dozen shark incidents reported in Hawaii since 2020
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beaches reopened Monday on Maui’s north shore following a shark bite that left a visitor from France in critical condition. It’s the third shark incident in Hawaii but the first on Maui this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The...
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. It’s the latest phase of a law that was passed back in 2019 to reduce the amount of petroleum-based or plastic products that end up in our landfills and oceans.
Midday Newscast: From fire to floods, extreme weather hits parts of the mainland on Labor Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now - Labor Day - Jen Robbins
An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM HST. |. A...
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and to mark National Blood Donation Week, Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for donations to help boost supplies for emergencies and disasters. O-type blood is especially needed. Gov. David Ige proclaimed September 4 Hawaii Blood Donation Day. Hawaii is also...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 5, 2022)
Business: The 'Goldilocks' jobs report
Howard Dicus explains how population increase affects everything -- from tourism, retail sales, banking, health care, culture, education and politics. Business Report: How offshore buyers affect home prices. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices....
Good Samaritans share new details on shark bite that left woman critically injured on Maui
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters second week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Usually Labor Day is celebrated with picnics and parades. But employees in Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s mental health unit spent much of the day walking in picket lines. The striking Kaiser employees — which include 57 psychologist, social workers, nurses and counselors — are demanding better pay...
Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
More stable trade wind conditions moving in
Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state
Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM...
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California visitor has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a stabbing on Thursday, Hawaii Island police said. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in one of the guest rooms of a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive around 9:20 p.m.
Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers due today
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas Monday night. An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui on Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening. Trades...
