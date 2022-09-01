ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX

(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Killeen, TX
Society
City
Killeen, TX
City
Selma, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Muscular Dystrophy#Disability#Charity
News Channel 25

Temple police searching for missing teen

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season

One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WacoTrib.com

Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?

When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy