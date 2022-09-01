Read full article on original website
Over 50 Ukrainian children spent the weekend at a Killeen camp, strengthening their community, 6,000 miles from home
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Roughly 50 Ukrainian children and their parents gathered in Central Texas for a weekend long camp meant to build community for those finding refuge from the war. Peaceable kingdom by variety and rotary district 5870 teamed up to host the camp and its visitors in Killeen.
Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX
(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
News Channel 25
Temple police searching for missing teen
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
Waco police looking for 52-year-old missing for one week
Waco police are looking for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing for a week. Police said she is hard of hearing so it’s difficult for her to communicate.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WacoTrib.com
Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?
When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Police: Waco woman still missing after 5 months
A Waco woman has been declared missing by local authorities after she was last heard from in March.
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
Killeen Program awards $965,812 in federal funds to open more businesses downtown
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will soon have several more businesses downtown, including a comedy club and a creative space for artists. Business owners told 6 News Friday this is a big step in revitalizing the area. Killeen is using $965,812 in funds from the American Rescue...
KWTX
Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
