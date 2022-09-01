ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Thrive High Point leader takes new job

HIGH POINT — The inaugural executive director of minority entrepreneurship initiative Thrive High Point has scaled back to a consultant’s role with the program.

Bryle Henderson Hatch said Thursday he has taken the job of diversity, equity and inclusion director with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services after leading Thrive High Point for a little over a year since its founding.

WXII 12

Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
forsythwoman.com

Women on the Move: September

Kristina Ebbink was born in Ontario, Canada and grew up primarily in Southern California. A graduate of the University of California at San Diego, she worked in the travel industry until her husband’s career brought them to Winston-Salem in 1995. Living on the opposite coast from friends and family, Kristina discovered volunteer opportunities at The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem as a way to meet new people in the area. She and her husband ended up meeting a network of friends who became like family, and they have been involved with the company ever since. Kristina has worked, on and off, as the marketing director for The Little Theatre for more than 13 years and recently felt the need to focus on the heart of the organization, which has always been its volunteers. “I’ll never forget how welcomed we felt to both The Little Theatre and to Winston-Salem when we moved here,” said Kristina. “As the volunteer coordinator, I want to make sure that sense of community continues to thrive and grow.” When she’s not “doing theatre,” Kristina works with her husband, Kevin, who owns Compass Financial Services, and enjoys traveling, enjoying time with friends and family (who moved here!) and, of course, seeing plays and musicals.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tips on how to set boundaries in all relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s no secret that we are social creatures, and we spend a lot of time with others, whether it’s family, friends, co-workers, or romantic partners. And we enjoy talking and spending time with others when it’s easy and makes us feel good. When communication and interactions become difficult, we tend to react and not always positively.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
