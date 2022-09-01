Higher e-cigarette taxes could push vapers to smoke ‘more lethal product,’ Yale study suggests

Read full article on original website
Low COVID-19 vaccination rates persist for kids under 4, as Connecticut gears up for third booster
As new booster shots are being rolled out for everyone age 12 and older, just 9% of Connecticut children aged four and under received at least one dose of the first COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 30, according to the Connecticut Web-based information System (WiZ). Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a professor...
To settle state probes into teen vaping, Juul will pay nearly $440 million
E-cigarette maker Juul has agreed to pay out $440 million. This after an investigation found that the company illegally targeted children with an advertising campaign launched about seven years ago. Here's NPR's consumer health correspondent Yuki Noguchi. YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Juul is now paying for the popularity it garnered through...
Connecticut’s mask mandate is gone, but the litigation continues
Connecticut’s Supreme Court wrestled Wednesday over whether a legal challenge to the governor’s emergency powers during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic is moot or an opportunity to legally vet them ahead of future crises. In oral arguments on the first day of the court’s new...
Running for re-election, Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut is bouncing back after COVID
For Gov. Ned Lamont, the past two-and-a-half years have been ruled by one issue: COVID-19. Hundreds of Connecticut residents are still hospitalized with the virus, but the pandemic has largely receded into the background of everyday life. Gone are daily press briefings and multi-hour waits at drive-through testing centers. Instead,...
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Judge rules that companies are not required to provide coverage for HIV medication
A federal judge in Texas has ruled that one part of the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. The case centers on a rule that requires employers to provide coverage of PrEP drugs, which prevent transmission of HIV. One plaintiff is a Christian-owned business that argues this mandate violates religious freedom. Legal experts say the decision could have broad reach. NPR's Allison Aubrey has been reading the opinion. Hi, Allison.
Report links Conn. members of law enforcement, military, and first response to far-right group
Connecticut has 476 people who’ve signed up as members of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new report from the Anti Defamation League. That number includes five locals working...
Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’
With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and how students are taught about race, sex and gender identification. Stefanowski and his running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin, embraced a broad statement of principles, shying from...
If elected Connecticut governor, Bob Stefanowski says people will 'live their lives as they see fit'
Labor Day is over and election season is now in full swing in Connecticut. For Republican Bob Stefanowski, it’s his second time running for governor against incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont. In 2018, he lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes. Stefanowski is a former business executive who...
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
California dockworkers are worried about losing their good-paying jobs to robots
Up and down the West Coast, there's a fight to keep high-paying union jobs from going to robots. On one side, 22,000 dockworkers who play a critical role in the global supply chain, moving cargo off of ships onto trucks and trains - on the other, the shipping companies that say they need to automate more of that work in order to stay competitive. The two sides have been in contract negotiations since May, but the struggle dates back decades. Here's NPR's Andrea Hsu.
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
In Texas, a federal judge has ruled that businesses are not required to cover a medication that prevents HIV infection. That medication is best known as PrEP. Experts say this decision could also jeopardize access to many other preventative health services that the Affordable Care Act requires employers to cover. Sergio Martinez-Beltran covers politics and government for the Texas Newsroom. Sergio, so tell us how this case got started.
The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms
California has topped heat records for a week now. Just yesterday, Sacramento hit 116 degrees. And this heat wave is straining the state's public schools, causing not just uncomfortable but potentially dangerous conditions for teachers, staff and about 6 million students. For more on how schools have been faring during this heat wave, we turn now to Kyle Stokes of member station KPCC. Hi, Kyle.
GOP aims to upset the Colo. Senate race, but Democrats are confident in Bennett
In Colorado, Republicans are hoping their centrist candidate for the U.S. Senate will beat incumbent Democrat Michael Bennett.
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
Steve Bannon prepares to face New York fraud charges
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is preparing to face New York state charges that he defrauded donors to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall. The move comes just months after Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR's Andrea Bernstein joins us now to discuss the new case.
Meet the 7-year-old boy who is South Dakota's corn-bassador
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been on the internet during the past month, you probably know Tariq, best known as the Corn Kid. He was interviewed about how much he loves corn. Then the internet took it and ran, making it into a song.
Encore: Experts aren't sure why South Carolina has bee hit with many earthquakes
An unusually large number of earthquakes have hit South Carolina this year, but scientists don't know why. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 26, 2022.) WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news updates. He's been a part of the WFAE newsroom since 2013, when he began as an intern. His reporting helped the station earn an Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage following the Keith Scott shooting and protests in September 2016. More recently, he's been reporting on food, culture, transportation, immigration, and even the paranormal on the FAQ City podcast. He grew up in Charlotte, graduated from Myers Park High, and received his degree in journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal.
Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the secretary of state after Trump's pick wins
Wyoming's likely next secretary of state, a Trump-endorsed Republican who has falsely called the 2020 election fraudulent, is drawing concerns from many of his fellow GOP lawmakers. Now those legislators are aiming to draft a bill to remove the secretary of state's ability to oversee elections. State Rep. Chuck Gray...
