ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy