Mille Lacs Lake Set to Host Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour Season Finale – Bally Bet Stage Seven Presented by Minn Kota

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash
Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Crow Wing County officials approve some of activists’ demands for election changes
Crow Wing County officials recently gave a group of persistent election deniers some of what they wanted. The county board voted Aug. 23 to hand-count November election results in twice as many precincts as state law requires in a post-election review — four instead of two. The board also voted to produce “cast vote records” — which show how election software reads cast ballots — of the 2020 election and August primary, The post Crow Wing County officials approve some of activists’ demands for election changes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
