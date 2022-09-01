Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City school is working to help students improve on both the behavior and academic fronts. According to the state Department of Education, Mississippi’s dropout rate hit 8.5% during the 2020-2021 school year. That’s a downward trend from the 13.9% rate in 2014.
WDAM-TV
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought...
WDAM-TV
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most people pile into cars to travel over the Labor Day Weekend, but others, like the Nelsons, spend the holiday closer to home. Avie Nelson and her husband both work full-time jobs, and they try to get quality time with their kids whenever possible. They decided to make the most of the long holiday weekend right here in their hometown of Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Hub City pastor receives ‘gift of life’ with double kidney transplant
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Pastor Edward Ruffin Jr. of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church said that the bilateral transplant was a surprise; he was only expecting one kidney at the time. “They told me that they had a kidney prepared for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Kiwanis Club celebrates 35 years, new president
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought...
WDAM-TV
Covington church hosts sickle cell disease awareness event
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. Shady Oak Missionary Baptist Church hosted a kick-off event Saturday in recognition of National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Church members held a memorial service for many who’ve died from the disease. They also...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed. Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. - Closed for Labor Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday. Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Most people pile into cars to...
WDAM-TV
Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. A fun-filled way to celebrate Labor Day weekend, players competed in doubles and mixed doubles. Carrie Olsson, an assistant professional coach, said it’s never too late to get...
WDAM-TV
First ‘Food & Music Festival’ held in Columbia
After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. 'Mississippi Made' kicks off in Laurel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Golden Eagle fans hyped up for start of the 2022 season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle football is upon us again and fans are already packing the campus. Hours before kickoff, fans were grilling and dancing their way to the start of football season. “We love Southern Miss football,” said Hope Mikell, Short’s cousin. “We’re here to support the Southern...
WDAM-TV
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day. Instructors at Hattiesburg High School are gearing up for its First Responders’ Day event. Today, shoppers were in and out of stores, weaving through aisles, filling baskets with fresh produce, meats and other goods.
WDAM-TV
Liberty outlasts USM in 4 overtimes
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. Frank Gore Jr.’s two-point conversion attempt in overtime No. 4 was stuffed and the Flames skipped away from “The Rock” victorious. Gore Jr....
WDAM-TV
Labor Day travelers see decrease in gas prices
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With more Labor Day travelers expected this year, the city of Laurel has seen its fair share of people out and about. The Jones County Circle K employees also reported more in-store traffic, and the big reason is cheap gas. Michelle Abney, the Customer Service...
Comments / 0