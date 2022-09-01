Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island. “Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is...
WDAM-TV
Hub City pastor receives ‘gift of life’ with double kidney transplant
Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe haven for the Sumrall community. Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the...
WDAM-TV
Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. A fun-filled way to celebrate Labor Day weekend, players competed in doubles and mixed doubles. Carrie Olsson, an assistant professional coach, said it’s never too late to get...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Kiwanis Club celebrates 35 years, new president
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City school is working to help students improve on both the behavior and academic fronts. According to the state Department of Education, Mississippi’s dropout rate hit 8.5% during the 2020-2021 school year. That’s a downward trend from the 13.9% rate in 2014.
WDAM-TV
First year of First Saturdays a success for Hub City
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management. Hot Coffee Junction is open for business and still serving its signature free cups of coffee. Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58...
WDAM-TV
First ‘Food & Music Festival’ held in Columbia
After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. 'Mississippi Made' kicks off in Laurel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company...
WDAM-TV
Sickle cell awareness event held in Collins
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management. Hot Coffee Junction is open for business and still serving its signature free cups of coffee. Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most people pile into cars to travel over the Labor Day Weekend, but others, like the Nelsons, spend the holiday closer to home. Avie Nelson and her husband both work full-time jobs, and they try to get quality time with their kids whenever possible. They decided to make the most of the long holiday weekend right here in their hometown of Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo to host 3rd ‘Sensory Day’ on Sept. 11
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders. The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting its third “Sensory Day” of 2022 on Sunday, Sept. 11. This event is geared toward customers with sensory needs. “Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been well received by our community this year, so we...
WDAM-TV
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought...
WDAM-TV
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed. Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. - Closed for Labor Day.
WDAM-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday. Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Most people pile into cars to...
WDAM-TV
Covington church hosts sickle cell disease awareness event
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. Shady Oak Missionary Baptist Church hosted a kick-off event Saturday in recognition of National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Church members held a memorial service for many who’ve died from the disease. They also...
WDAM-TV
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day. Instructors at Hattiesburg High School are gearing up for its First Responders’ Day event. Today, shoppers were in and out of stores, weaving through aisles, filling baskets with fresh produce, meats and other goods.
Comments / 0