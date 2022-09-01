State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police

Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn
DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
laconiadailysun.com
Intoxicated driver arrested after crashing, attempting to hide on Weirs Blvd
LACONIA — A Massachusetts driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday morning after speeding, crashing a car, and then attempting to hide from police on Weirs Boulevard. A Laconia police officer reported a sedan speeding at over 80 miles per hour past them on...
fallriverreporter.com
New England Fentanyl Strike Force, MA State Police, local police, seize over three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approx. 150 opioid pills
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. 29-year-old...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia resident indicted for fentanyl trafficking
A Laconia woman was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl. Cheryl Clermont, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possessing or transporting the opioid drug with intent to sell, along with a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
WMTW
Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
WMUR.com
Victim in deadly Manchester stabbing identified; death ruled homicide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The victim in a deadly Manchester stabbing was identified and his manner of death announced by officials on Saturday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the man as Daniel Whitmore, 75, of Manchester. Investigators said around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Manchester Police received a 911...
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say
On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
manchesterinklink.com
Adam and Kayla Montgomery face new Grand Jury indictments
MANCHESTER, NH – The father and step-mother of 5-year-old murder victim Harmony Montgomery are under indictment on more charges, he as an armed career criminal and she for allegedly lying before a Grand Jury. Adam Montgomery, 32, being detained in the Valley Street jail, was indicted by a Grand...
Haverhill Police Arrest Man for Dozen Counts of Fentanyl Dealing; Drugs Also Found in Methuen
A Lawrence man was arrested by Haverhill Police early Wednesday night and charged with a dozen counts of trafficking in the deadly drug fentanyl. Twenty-nine-year-old Bhecor Miguel Marcano Tejeda was arraigned Thursday morning in Haverhill District Court and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of trafficking in fentanyl, 10 grams or more. Following the plea, Judge Cesar A. Archilla set bail at $120,000 and Tejeda is due back in court Oct. 4 for a probable cause hearing.
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death. The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
Four people killed in Rollinsford, NH collision
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Police in the southern New Hampshire town of Rollinsford are investigating a devastating collision that left four people dead. The crash happened Sunday night on Portland Avenue, near Toll Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed...
Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail
MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
WMUR.com
thelocalne.ws
Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel
ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
laconiadailysun.com
Kyla Viana: Vote for accountability on Sept. 13 with MacFadzen for sheriff
I attended the same Laconia Republican meeting as Rep. Richard Littlefield. The sheriff was asked questions about deputies being sent to remove the Gunstock management team, the full-time Belknap County Sheriff's Office staff unanimously supporting his challenger, and about the sheriff himself making fake emergency phone calls during the overnight hours.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help inIDing who chemically burned “Annie”
“The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for this one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood suffering from severe burns. ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with Norwood Police Animal Control as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
