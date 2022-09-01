ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth man on top of the arm wrestling world

By Rachel Holt
REHOBOTH – Jerry Cadorette is on top of the arm wrestling world.

In August, Cadorette won the title of World Champion arm wrestler at the East vs. West Competition in Turkey.

"I'm pushing, I'm pushing, I'm pushing and then I get one last surge and as you can see I'm covered in sweat," Cadorette said while watching video of the winning moment.

Now 49 years old, the Rehoboth man has been competing since high school.

"The competition is getting younger and these people are coming in as my kids' ages," Cadorette said.

So, what does it take to be a world champ? Well in Jerry's case, balance. Between workouts and practice, he's the General Manager of Camping World in Berkley.

"He's a wonderful boss, he runs the company really well here, and he's the reason why I stay," Camping World employee Cynthia Wolent said.

"The problem is my competition, their only job is arm wrestling. Mine is I have a family, I have a business and I'm super busy," Cadorette said.

It's a juggling act that's difficult, but worth it.

"I'll tell you there's no way to express how awesome it feels to be No. 1 in the planet at anything. But to be No. 1 and approaching my age, approaching 50 and to be able to say you're the No. 1 on the planet," said Cadorette.

Next up, Cadorette will defend his title in November.

