Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Hurt Police Department warns the public about theft & someone entering vehicles
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Police Department said that they are aware of someone entering vehicles and the thefts that took place in the town over the weekend. The department said if you are a victim please make sure you report it to the department. The department...
Man wounded after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
Local fire departments recruits trained on personal protective equipment
(WSET) — Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department recruited trained on personal protective equipment. Today, Volunteer Academy recruits trained on personal protective equipment and SCBA," the department said.
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said. The department announced the people awarded. Battalion Chief...
40-year-old Appomattox Co. man found dead behind the wheel on Leesville Road
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on Monday morning after a passerby reported an unconscious man. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival and are reporting it as a homicide.
Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
Two bus routes canceled Tuesday due to staffing shortage in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that there will be two bus routes canceled on Tuesday. The cancellation is caused by a staffing shortage the district said. The first bus route is bus 71 for CES, RMS, and RHS. The second is bus 78 for...
Labor Day fun at Smith Mountain Lake and how to stay safe this weekend
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The unofficial end of summer isn't stopping people from taking to the water to finish of the season in style for Labor Day weekend. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to celebrate their weekend at Smith Mountain Lake. The Conservation Police are...
3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
Donate a stuffed animal for free ice cream at Mister Goodies
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Teddy Bear Day is a fun occasion that brings joy to children around the world. This year, you can also celebrate free ice cream while giving a stuffed animal for those same children at the "SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON." On September 9 join Gleaning for the World...
Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
'It feels good to be able to travel:' folks return to Lynchburg after Labor Day weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many of you hit the roads, hopped on a train, or took to the air to travel to your Labor Day weekend destinations. ABC 13 spoke with folks who returned to Lynchburg on Monday about their travels. While some took the train to get home...
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
Sunday and Labor Day bring storms; Not washouts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday won't be a bad afternoon. I want to stress that now, however, we will see more showers around for Sunday compared to Saturday. Having said that, it's not a washout by any stretch - there will be dry time so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be prepared in case a shower comes overhead.
Summer closes out with a few rain chances and near normal temperatures
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A weak cold front arrives Monday and into Tuesday, and next week’s temperatures will be running cooler. Showers and t-storms will be possible. Otherwise, rain chances are low. The cold front will help prevent tropical weather from reaching the East Coast. SATURDAY: Cool morning,...
