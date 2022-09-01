Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Cool and overcast with chance of heavy rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day turns soggy and cool with the potential of some areas of heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. As a slow-moving wave of...
WMUR.com
Flood watch posted for eastern, southern New Hampshire as heavy rain moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A flood watch is in effect for southern and eastern parts of New Hampshire tonight into Tuesday as steady rain falls on Labor Day. After already picking over an inch or two of rain in some spots through the afternoon, periods of rain continue this evening, especially south of the mountains.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain to continue through Tuesday across parts of New Hampshire
After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day ends up soggy and cool with the potential of some heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. After already picking over an inch or two of rain...
NECN
Summer Warmth Returns Ahead of Storm Threat Sunday Afternoon
Summer-like conditions return today after the fabulous conditions yesterday, all this ahead of a cold front. Humidity and temperatures are on the rise with the threat for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday. This unsettled weather and unstable atmosphere will trigger storms between noon and 4 p.m. from west to east, hitting the Boston area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be heading to the mid 80s in the city with dewpoints close to 70 degrees.
WCVB
Flooding expected in parts of Massachusetts as rain continues into Tuesday
BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that have led to localized flash flooding continue to impact parts of Massachusetts and will continue into Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for much of the state through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas may see five to seven inches of rain from the September storm.
Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday
On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage
Drier than average conditions in the state are expected to create vibrant color for leaf peeping — as long as things don’t get any drier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage.
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions
HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
